Cam’ron is officially throwing his name into WWE SummerSlam season in a big way, calling out The Usos after things boiled over during WrestleMania week.

Rapper Cam’ron has issued a challenge to The Usos for WWE SummerSlam following a chaotic series of interactions tied to WrestleMania 42 Week in Las Vegas.

During the build-up to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, NV, “Main Event” Jey Uso got into an altercation with Cam’ron, attacking him during a podcast appearance.

The situation escalated quickly before the two were separated, and Cam’ron ultimately did not appear at WrestleMania 42.

On Monday’s WWE Raw, Roman Reigns referenced Jey’s beef with one of the founders of Dipset, calling him “a washed-up ’90s rapper.”

Cam’ron wasted no time firing back on Instagram, taking shots at both Reigns and WWE leadership. He called Roman a “little dog” and said he’s the Paramount Chief.

“I was never washed, I’ll take you to the fucking cleaners.” Cam’ron told Triple H to bring all the Usos to SummerSlam. “I can’t wait.”

He didn’t stop there either.

“All I can do is laugh at you Roman Rreigns. Staying for Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania is like eating Thanksgiving leftovers on Monday after Thanksgiving,” he wrote. “The Rock would Never.”

Cam’ron closed out his message by escalating things even further toward SummerSlam.

“But you’re Triple H’s lil lil employee. You better do what he says. Jey Uso bring ya whole family and let’s settle this in August at SummerSlam.”