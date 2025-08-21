John Cena can accomplish a lot, but growing facial hair isn’t one of them.

In WIRED’s latest Autocomplete video promoting the new season of Peacemaker, Cena was asked if he could grow a beard. He said,

“Not a chance. I haven’t shaved in five weeks. I’ve tried, but it only comes in patches. You know I can barely grow hair on my head, so facial hair is just as tough.”

Cena recalled once attempting a mustache, but it didn’t last long. He stated, “I tried to grow it out, but this part doesn’t grow, this part doesn’t grow, this part doesn’t grow. It just looked really bad.”

Becky Lynch says her heel turn even earned her backlash from someone she recently helped.

Speaking on Cody Rhodes’ “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast, Lynch recalled that after turning heel on the RAW following WrestleMania — and later facing Bayley twice — she ran into a woman she had previously helped out of a wheelchair. According to Lynch, the woman told her off and gave her a hard time despite the past kindness. She said,

“Just the other day, I helped this lady. She fell down. She was in a wheelchair. She fell out of her wheelchair. Real superhero. I helped her up and helped her in. She talked to me, ‘Oh, how is your daughter? She’s beautiful.’ Then she gives me a hug and goes, ‘I hope Bayley beats you.’”

She continued, “This actually happened. ‘I hope Bayley beats you.’ I then dumped her back out of her wheelchair and walked out [sarcasm]. No, I didn’t do that. I was like, ‘Ah. That serves me right.’”

During a recent edition of the Fightful Weekly Q&A Podcast, it was revealed that Lance Anoa’i suffered an injury that put him out of action earlier this year.

Anoa’i suffered some setbacks after signing with WWE Developmental last summer. According to the report, Anoa’i suffered an injury that sidelined him into this year, but then he later suffered another injury that kept him out of action throughout the summer.

There’s no timetable as when Anoa’i might be able to make his return or begin training again.

Ron “R-Truth” Killings is turning heads both inside and outside the squared circle, as his latest music project is making a strong impact on the charts.

His newest release, The White Album, has broken into the Billboard Country Albums chart at #10, marking a major achievement for the longtime WWE star.

Killings has an extensive music background, having dropped multiple albums and singles throughout his career, often incorporating his own tracks as entrance themes during his WWE run.

The former United States Champion was briefly released from WWE earlier this year, but following significant fan backlash at live events and online, the company quickly brought him back.