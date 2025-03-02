During the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show, Elizabeth Irving sang the American National Anthem. She was booed loudly by the fans in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. You can check out a video of this below:

Fans in Toronto boo the American National Anthem at WWE Elimination Chamber. pic.twitter.com/KwCUMdEjHV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 2, 2025

Also on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show, WWE previewed their upcoming EVOLVE series on Tubi.

In the teaser clip, which you can see below, Kylie Rae, Zayda Steel, Gallus and others are featured. The show will debut on March 5.

THE FUTURE IS NOW. WHO WILL MAKE THEIR MOMENT?#WWEEvolve premieres THIS WEDNESDAY on Tubi in the U.S. and YouTube internationally. pic.twitter.com/k5BBk16yoc — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2025

Cassie Lee made her return to the ring at a SMASH Wrestling event on Saturday, after being out of action since October 2023. She defeated Alexia Nicole and then challenged SMASH Women’s Champion Jody Threat for a match in April.

Additionally, Cassie announced that Jessie McKay would be joining her for the upcoming event.

Cassie Lee calls out Jody Threat for the Smash Wrestling women’s title in April and she’s bringing Jessie McKay with her! pic.twitter.com/IM11umIAgW — Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) March 1, 2025

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella was in attendance at Elimination Chamber 2025. Additionally, Sum 41 bassist and backup singer Jason “Cone” McCaslin was also in attendance.

Prior to the 2025 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, John Cena met several kids through the Make-A-Wish organization. You can check out a video of that below: