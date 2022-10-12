At least three Canadian talents are set to get looks from AEW at tonight’s live Dynamite from Toronto, which will be AEW’s Canadian debut.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that at least three names are set to be extras at tonight’s tapings – top indie talent Jody Threat, and social media stars The Voros Twins.

Threat was booked for the tapings a few weeks ago. He worked a WWE tryout during SummerSlam Week in 2019, and helped WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus prepare for her in-ring return.

As seen below, TikTok stars The Voros Twins were hanging out with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho on Tuesday night.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.