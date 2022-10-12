At least three Canadian talents are set to get looks from AEW at tonight’s live Dynamite from Toronto, which will be AEW’s Canadian debut.
A new report from Fightful Select notes that at least three names are set to be extras at tonight’s tapings – top indie talent Jody Threat, and social media stars The Voros Twins.
Threat was booked for the tapings a few weeks ago. He worked a WWE tryout during SummerSlam Week in 2019, and helped WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus prepare for her in-ring return.
As seen below, TikTok stars The Voros Twins were hanging out with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho on Tuesday night.
Da Jericho? Awesome catching up with @IAmJericho ! pic.twitter.com/6b4hGKkb4Y
— DA VINKI (@VorosTwins) October 12, 2022
