Michael Cole’s anti-fan club has grown in size following his call of the second-ever all-women’s WWE premium live event.

Following her performance in the Women’s Battle Royal for a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship at WWE Clash In Paris at WWE Evolution 2 this past Sunday night in Atlanta, GA., WWE Superstar Candice LeRae surfaced on social media with some thoughts.

LeRae, who was referred to as former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle by Michael Cole multiple times during the match, jokingly wrote about how Bayley might’ve been right about the veteran WWE play-by-play announcer.

“How’s life,” LeRae began a post-WWE Evolution 2 statement shared via her official Instagram page on Tuesday evening. “Well…. Michael Cole keeps screwing up my name (Bayley was right about him apparently).”

LeRae continued, referring to the women’s division in NXT as ‘super disrespectful bullies,’ before sharing a story about going home after the busy weekend, only to get kicked in the nose by her son.

“The NXT girls are super disrespectful bullies, and then I came home to my beautiful son…. Who kicked me in the nose and busted me open. Doing great. But hey! I have new merch sooooo…. If anyone is interested in cheering me up…. There’s that.”