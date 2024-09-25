The action in the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament continued this week.

On Wednesday, September 25, Candice LeRae defeated Piper Niven via German suplex off the ropes, followed by a moonsault, for the pinfall victory.

With the win, LeRae advances to the semifinals, where she will square off against Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL next week.

This Friday, WWE on X returns with another semifinal bout in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s title tourney, as Naomi goes one-on-one against another Damage CTRL member, former WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY.

Watch the 9/25 episode of WWE on X via the video player embedded below.