Candice LeRae has given high praise for Becky Lynch.

LeRae stepped away from wrestling in August 2021 after announcing her pregnancy with her husband Johnny Gargano. She gave birth to their son Quill on February 17, 2022, and returned to the ring on the September 26 episode of WWE Raw.

Lynch gave birth in December 2020 with her husband Seth Rollins and returned to the ring at WWE SummerSlam 2021. While speaking on the Ringside podcast, LeRae discussed returning after giving birth and how Lynch set a high bar.

“The women who have done this before me gave me the little bit of courage to comeback. I didn’t know if this was something that was going to be possible. Becky Lynch kind of set a bar really high for us moms coming back because she came back better than ever. Her doing that had me stop and go, ‘Wow, this is really possible. It’s doable and possible. She did it and look at her.’ She came back better than ever. ‘We can do this.’ It’s really awesome. Timing is everything and the timing has been absolutely perfect,” she said.

Quotes via Fightful