Candice LeRae made WWE history today.
The WWE Superstar became the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion with a victory over IYO SKY in the finals of the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament.
Following the win, LeRae spoke about making WWE history in a digital exclusive video released via WWE’s various social media platforms.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also commented on the history-making performance.
“Never underestimate a Superstar as talented, determined and hungry as Candice LeRae,” Levesque wrote via X. “Huge congrats to your first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion on a history-making victory.”
