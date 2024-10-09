Candice LeRae made WWE history today.

The WWE Superstar became the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion with a victory over IYO SKY in the finals of the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament.

Following the win, LeRae spoke about making WWE history in a digital exclusive video released via WWE’s various social media platforms.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also commented on the history-making performance.

“Never underestimate a Superstar as talented, determined and hungry as Candice LeRae,” Levesque wrote via X. “Huge congrats to your first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion on a history-making victory.”

The first-ever #WWESpeed Women’s Champion, @CandiceLeRae, shares a message with everyone on @X as she soaks up her big win! pic.twitter.com/oOnZYMqO6C — WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024