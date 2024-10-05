The action continued today in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament.

On Saturday, the latest episode of WWE Speed on X aired, featuring the last semifinal match in the ongoing tournament designed to crown the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

In today’s episode, Candice LeRae defeated Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL with a Lionsault to earn her spot in the tourney finals against IYO SKY.

The WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament finals are scheduled to air on the WWE Speed on X episode on October 9, 2024.

For those who don’t feel like waiting, check out spoiler videos and photos showing the match taping for Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY and the outcome where the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion was crowned by clicking here.