Candice LeRae suffered an arm injury at tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event.

The opening match of tonight’s show saw Candice, Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai and Toni Storm defeat Team Shotzi Blackheart in the women’s WarGames match. There’s no word yet on how LeRae was injured, but Triple H noted in his post-show media call that she was being checked out backstage. He said she may have suffered a broken arm, but they weren’t sure yet.

LeRae’s husband, new NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, made a post-show tweet with he and LeRae, along with their new partners Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell. You can see that tweet below, which shows LeRae wearing a sling on her arm.

Stay tuned for updates on LeRae’s status.

The gang's all here.. We will lead the way. pic.twitter.com/lPSEwUISAK — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 7, 2020

