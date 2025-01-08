The WWE Speed Women’s Championship was on-the-line on today’s new episode of WWE Speed.

WWE Speed premiered today at 12/11c on X featuring the finals of the WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament. WWE women’s legend Natalya fought her way to the finals, where she earned a title shot against reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae.

After a hard fought back-and-forth match, Nattie appeared to have things won, locking LeRae in her Sharpshooter finisher. However, the time-limit expired and the match ended via a draw. As a result, Candice LeRae is still your WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

Watch the complete January 8, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.