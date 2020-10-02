NXT women’s division star Candice LeRae recently spoke with Daily DDT to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how she feels about a potential call-up to the main roster. LeRae admits that while working big events like last year’s Royal Rumble were a major milestone, she is loyal to the yellow-and-black brand.

I’m very biased, but I love NXT. I really love the environment, and for me, so much of it is feeling a certain way when you’re wrestling as a fan and there’s something about NXT for me that feels like home and I feel like I belong in NXT.

It makes me so happy and I always feel like the talent there push me to be my best because no matter how long I’ve been doing this, I’m always trying to get better. I’m never going to be perfect, I always want to be better, and I feel like NXT forces me to do that. It forces me to be at my absolute best at all times, and I love that. I love feeling that anybody can take my spot at any moment and that I have to just go. I love wrestling, so as long as I don’t have to stop wrestling I’m fine anywhere, but I just love NXT so much. I can’t stress enough.