New WWE RAW Superstar Candice LeRae says her debut on last night’s show was perfect.

As noted, Monday’s RAW saw LeRae make her surprise debut with a win over Nikki A.S.H. This was LeRae’s first match since July 2021 as she took time off for her first pregnancy.

In an update, LeRae spoke with Sarah Schreiber on RAW Talk last night and was asked what the moment on RAW when she made her debut was like.

“I can’t believe you’re even saying that,” LeRae said to Schreiber. “Like, it’s so insane. I mean… six year old me is freaking out inside, adult me is just like… [squeals in excitement] Is that a good reaction? I feel like that describes it all, right? Yeah?”

LeRae was then asked about the fan energy inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada last night.

“Wild,” she said. “Absolutely wild. Like, tonight was so perfect. They made everything even better and like, seeing everybody… Bianca, and Asuka, and Alexa. I mean, it would’ve been perfect, I guess, had I not talked to Damage CTRL, but I won’t talk about that. Let’s just talk about the happy things and how perfect and amazing tonight was, and that literally the WWE Universe was the sprinkles on top of the icing on top of the cupcake.”

On a related note, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to Twitter and congratulated LeRae on her main roster debut. She also posted footage that revealed how LeRae helped her train for WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Phoenix and Natalya teamed up that year to compete in a Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, which also included then-champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, plus the winners, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

“When I was training for WrestleMania with @NatbyNature , @CandiceLeRae generously came to work with me to knock off the ring rust. She’s a stellar wrestler but as everyone will tell you, an even more stellar human being! Congratulations on your return to the big stage! Thank you so much!!!! I’m forever grateful for that opportunity. I hope we can do it again soon! [heart emoji],” Phoenix wrote with a clip from training.

LeRae responded to Phoenix and wrote, “Thank you so much!!!! I’m forever grateful for that opportunity. I hope we can do it again soon! [heart emoji]”

Natalya also chimed in and looked ahead to a match with LeRae

LeRae is set to face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai on next week’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW.

Below is the LeRae debut video and the RAW Talk video, which also features Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, among others, along with the full tweets from LeRae, Natalya and Phoenix:

