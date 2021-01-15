During her appearance on WINCLY, Candice Michelle spoke on the special clause she had in her contract that allowed her to continue making GoDaddy commercials. Here’s what she had to say:

So I had a clause in my contract which allowed me to do that. Because I was coming from Hollywood, I just had a different type of contract from the average wrestler who comes from the indie scene or comes from the wrestling school. My website was off-limits and certain things on there were off limits that they weren’t allowed to take away from me or have control over, and GoDaddy just happened to be one of those.

Credit: WINCLY.