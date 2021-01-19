During her appearance on WINCLY, Candice Michelle spoke on the legitimate issues that she had with Melina during their time together in the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

When things start firing off on Twitter, things can get bad. That’s actually how my match with Melina happened. Legit. We hated each other. We were legit gonna go into a real fight at a house show. Twitter had just started, we said something to each other and then we had a match. It makes for great TV. Any time there’s any heat or drama, Vince is incredible at taking that kind of stuff and running with it.

She just hated the fact that she came up with the indie scene and to wrestling school, she busted her butt that way. And to her, I was this pretty girl from Hollywood who just got lucky and got a deal. For her to wrestle against me was almost a disgrace for her. And she made that very clear.

Most matches I had with her I actually learned a lot. We also did an indie show together and I gave this motivational speech and told Melina, ‘I respect you because you pushed me to be better.’ She taught me how to work the crowd. As a newbie not going to wrestling world, I want to perform for the crowd. I want to be great. When you can dance, it’s really frustrating. I remember coming back from a broken nose and telling Lisa Marie Varon that she needed to stay away from my nose. Lisa told me if she needed to stay away from her nose than I’m not a wrestler. It was different working with Beth Phoenix because she would lay out all the spots and the flow was great.