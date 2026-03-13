Candice Michelle’s recent return to the pro wrestling spotlight now comes with an official role in TNA Wrestling.

As previously reported, the former WWE Women’s Champion resurfaced in TNA in recent weeks, and the company has now confirmed that she is officially under contract. TNA shared a new video featuring company president Carlos Silva and longtime executive/producer Tommy Dreamer presenting Michelle with her contract and welcoming her to the organization.

According to Silva, Michelle won’t just be appearing on-screen — she will also be working behind the scenes with the company, bringing her experience to help guide the TNA Knockouts division.

“Candice, it’s so great that you’re going to be part of the TNA team, be behind the scenes with us as a former champion, bringing all of that experience to all the women here at TNA,” Silva said. “It’s going to be great. We’re just so happy. I’ve got your contract here. I think it’s got everything that we talked about, and we just look forward to building this together.”

Michelle admitted that she didn’t expect professional wrestling to re-enter her life in this way, but she’s excited for the opportunity and grateful for the chance to contribute. She also revealed that Dreamer was the one who initially reached out to her about the role.

“To give me a platform so that I can help build this with you guys and be a small little piece of that and see where I can fit in there on any angle, it’s just really a dream come true,” she said.