As noted, Candice Michelle appeared on today’s new episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.

In addition to the highlights from the interview that we already published earlier today, here are some more key excerpts.

I had seen the word online that you were working with TNA: “Yeah, Tommy Dreamer called me and he offered me a spot as an agent.”

So did that just start this year: “It did. It started in January, which was my first show, and he was so funny. He’s like, come and shadow me the first weekend, and the next weekend you’ll be an agent. All I can think about is that it’s wrestling, you know, we’re gonna see if you’re going to survive or not, and if you can do it or not and throw them to the wolves. I was like, Okay, let’s go.”

So is this just a backstage role, or are we going to see Candice Michelle making an appearance on TV? “I think that this initial call was my hope spot, and I think it’s going to lead into my comeback.”

Are you open to wrestling another match? “I was at WrestleCon, and I was doing an appearance, my promoter had Dustin [Rhodes] on, and somebody said, ‘Go up to him and tell him how you want to wrestle again.’ I’m just listening to this voice, like, really? Maybe it’s because I’m at WrestleCon, you know, you see all the wrestlers, you kind of get the itch, you’re kind of in it a little bit. I was going to the Hall of Fame that year to watch Michelle [McCool] be inducted. I go over to him, I was like, ‘Hey, I know you have a school in Texas, and I think I have the itch.’ He’s like, what? I don’t know if she really does. Then to come to December and get this call from Tommy Dreamer, I was like, I just feel it coming. I don’t know when it’s coming, but it’s coming.”