Candice Michelle discusses a potential WWE return.

The former women’s champion recently spoke with Steve Fall from WrestlingNews.Co about this topic, where she explained why another run with her old company hasn’t happened yet. Full highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she’s taken a step away from wrestling to focus on her personal life:

I think that I’ve really taken such a step back in my personal life. You know, I’ve had three kids. I haven’t been present on social media like a lot of the other former wrestlers. I really dived into my personal life and raising these children and now just going into where my career is going next, and that hasn’t really been live on social media so much.

Say she has also been dealing with some health stuff but is hopeful that a return could happen at some point:

So I think maybe, just missing that connection of them. Who are you now? What are you doing now? What do you look like now? In essence, just me kind of getting back into that present world. I’ve gone through many transitions recently and had some health issues lately and so it’s actually good that it’s not my time right now, but I’m coming out of that so maybe next year at this time when it happens.

Michelle was interested in making a return at this year’s Royal Rumble since it took place in Texas.