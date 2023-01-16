Candice Michelle is open to a WWE return, especially if it happens at the Royal Rumble.

The former women’s champion spoke about this topic during her recent interview with Ring The Belle, where she reminded fans that this year’s Rumble takes place in her home state of Texas. Michelle also clarifies that she’s wanted to make a return on various occasions, but WWE just hasn’t called. Highlights are below.

Whether she’s interested in a WWE return:

I get this question all the time. I’m so down for it. Even one year, they promoted that I was going to be there and people were like, ‘Why didn’t you show up?’ I was like, ‘The truth is they just never called me.’ They have certain amount of people they gotta have, a certain look, group, and all that stuff. I just haven’t made the list yet.

How this year’s Rumble is in Texas:

So I’m hoping this year; it’s in Texas. I live in Texas. It’s a good year to go back, I’m just saying. I’m ready. I hope it happens, but we’ll see what they do.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)