– At the second press conference in the promotional tour for the historic Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford mega fight in boxing, airing live on Netflix on Mexican Independence Day on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, Canelo Alvarez was asked about possibly appearing in WWE to promote the event. “We’re talking about it,” said the legendary boxer at the presser, which was streamed live via the official WWE YouTube channel, with WWE President Nick Khan in attendance, and acknowledged on camera. “Maybe you will see me in WWE.”

Canelo Álvarez says there's a chance you might see him in the WWE soon 👀 #CaneloCrawford pic.twitter.com/rWFTDNZhNF — NetflixSports (@netflixsports) June 22, 2025

– Dominik Mysterio, Logan Paul and others are included in the top “mischievous moments” thus far in 2025 in the latest installment of the weekly digital series, “WWE Top 10,” which touched down via the company’s official YouTube channel on Sunday.

– At the Fanatics Fest event in New York City this weekend, WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker appeared for an autograph signing. At the signing, “The Deadman” was asked to sign the 40-pound tombstone from his famous Buried Alive match.