Normally, I would watch a show like TripleMania, but not do a review column for it. This year, things are different. With AAA now under the WWE umbrella, and with a bunch of WWE wrestlers on the card, I figured this was a good time to get my review on.

AAA’s biggest show of the year is upon us, and it should be a blast. There are six announced matches on the show, with four titles being defended. Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico is set to be insane for this one.

I’m ready to go, and the show has just started on WWE’s YouTube channel, so let’s rock.

We start the show with a tremendous video package, narrated by Rey Mysterio, highlighting not only some of the wrestlers in tonight’s card, but how important Lucha Libre is to Mexican culture and what the pageantry of the sport means to everyone involved.

La Copa Bardahl

The rules for this one are similar to the Royal Rumble, with entrants coming in at timed 90-second intervals, but the difference here is that pinfalls and submissions eliminate competitors, as well as the over-the-top-rope tosses.

The first entrant is La Parka and he is followed by Laredo Kid. Laredo Kid is the reigning AAA World Cruiserweight Champion, and no, this is not the same La Parka that some will remember from the WCW cruiserweight division.

Joaquin Wilde is the next entrant. He stops the dancing and fun that La Parka was having by actually trying to win the match and make pin attempts.

Abismo Negro Jr. is the fourth entrant. The 90 seconds are flying by, as Taurus is the next entrant, coming to the ring before anything could really happen with Abismo Negro. As soon as Taurus enters the match, he goes wild. He and Abismo Negro get to working on their power game, standing out immediately.

Aero Star is next up, and we’re back to the fast-paced spots. He gets the first elimination of the match, sending Laredo Kid over the top rope, much to the surprise of Konnan on commentary.

Mecha Wolf is the next entrant. He tosses Aero Star in the air and then punts the ever loving FUCK out of his back as he comes crashing back down to earth. The sound of that kick echoed throughout the entire arena. My goodness gracious.

Cruz Del Toro is next up. He and Joaquin (aka “Walking Wild” according to YouTube’s closed captioning) start some fun teamwork, but Wilde is quickly thrown over the top rope by Mecha Wolf, who is an early standout in the match.

Lawdamercy… Otis is the next entrant, and the crowd goes crazy for him. He’s a one-man wrecking crew as soon as he gets in, dropping anyone that moves and then throwing Aero Star over the top rope for an elimination.

Pimpinela is out next. An absolute exotico legend! Pimpi and Otis form an early alliance, and they eliminate Taurus with a double clothesline over the top rope. Pimpi goes to kiss Otis, but Mecha Wolf hits Otis in the back, causing Otis to accidentally send Pimpi over the top rope for an elimination. Damn.

Cibernetico is the next entrant. Longtime WWE viewers might remember him from his very brief run in the company back in 1997, including an appearance in the Royal Rumble.

Microman is the next entrant, and he might very well be the shortest pro wrestler I’ve ever seen in my life. On commentary, they say he’s three-and-a-half feet tall, but he looks like he’s half that. Otis picks Microman up and uses him as a weapon to attack people. Amazing.

The next entrant is Omos. Holy shit! Yes! As soon as he walks out, everyone in the ring turns their attention to him, and are arguing with each other about their plan of attack on the 7’4″ giant that is walking down the aisle. Omos attacks everyone, dropping them all, but then Microman walks up to him. In a comedic spot, Microman taps Omos on the back of his knee, and Omos turns around, confused because he can’t see anyone. Microman hits the ropes, but Omos kicks him smooth in the face. That was crazy. Del Toro and Abismo Negro are thrown over the top by Omos.

Octagon Jr. is the next entrant, and he is last year’s winner of this very match. Everyone is teaming up on Omos, but it never works out for them.

Omos drops Otis, who is then splashed by Microman, who was hanging out on the middle turnbuckle. Microman pins Otis! Well, shit. That doesn’t look great for Otis’ future.

Microman is thrown out by Omos, and the final four in the match are Omos, Mecha Wolf, Octagon Jr. and La Parka. One of those men will be the 2025 winner of La Copa Bardahl.

Well, it won’t be Mecha Wolf, who is thrown over the top rope by La Parka. Konnan trashes La Parka for the idea, saying that he made the match harder for himself by eliminating one of his potential allies against Omos.

Omos boots Octagon Jr. and eliminates him. We’re down to two men. Can La Parka pull off the impossible?!?

The answer is… no. Omos is sent to the apron, and an elimination is teased, but he wins the match by merely grabbing La Parka from the ring apron and basically pulling him out of the match with one hand.

If you’re looking for entertainment, this match had a lot of it. However, if you’re looking for a lot of great in-ring action, you’ll have to look elsewhere. This wasn’t designed to be a Match Of The Year classic or anything. You had some legends that were there for a pop and some comedy spots, and while it was mixed in with Lucha action, it was a mixed bag overall. As long as you’re not expecting too much, you’ll be fine. 2.75 Stars

Now, if only WWE can find some time for Omos to have a push there.

El Mesias vs El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. – AAA Latin American Title Match

During his entrance, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. shares a nice moment at ringside with his father, legendary Luchador Dr. Wagner Jr.

American wrestling fans might know El Mesias from his lengthy career that has taken him all over the place. Whether it was his time as Judas Mesias in TNA, Mil Muertes in Lucha Underground, or elsewhere, he’s been doing his thing for nearly three decades. In fact, he had quite the feud with Dr. Wagner Jr. years back, so there’s a lot of history here.

On commentary, Konnan has switched to heel mode, as he and Mesias are both members of the El Ojo stable. JBL, who is also on commentary with Konnan and Corey Graves, also has history working with El Ojo, so we’re basically looking at two heel color commentators for this match after we had three neutral guys in the show opener.

Dr. Wagner Jr. hops the barricade after witnessing too much interference by Dorian Roldan at ringside, and the crowd goes crazy as he drops Roldan and stays at ringside to cheer his son on.

El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. hits a Superplex and then rolls over into a Wagner Driver for the pin and the win, earning his first championship in AAA. While the match had its moments, it was similar to the first match, in that it was never designed to be a classic. It was a vehicle to get the crowd excited for the eventual Dr. Wagner Jr. shenaniganery at ringside. The match lasted in the vicinity of ten minutes, and it seemed like half of it was spent building to Dr. Wagner Jr’s involvement. 2.75 Stars

Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa & Lola Vice vs Finn Balor, JD McDonagh & Raquel Rodriguez – Mixed Trios Match

I’ve watched more wrestling than should legally be allowed, but I’m struggling to think of a single Nino Hamburguesa match that I’ve ever seen. I’ve heard and read his name, but I’m not sure that I’ve ever seen him work. A quick look at his Wikipedia tells me that he’s 5’5″ tall and weighs 223 pounds, which is a crazy build.

On commentary, Corey Graves asks Konnan about what has made Lola Vice so popular in her brief stint with AAA, and Konnan immediately points out that she has a lot of sex appeal. I appreciate his honesty.

The crowd has been excited all night, but they got extra excited when Mr. Iguana tagged in, and then they got extra excited all over again when Hamburguesa tagged in. Those two are very popular with the fans in Mexico City.

LOL @ Hamburguesa making the hot tag to La Yesca, and Mr. Iguana comes in and goes nuts.

DEMONITO! Finn Balor has something covering his hand, and he pulls the hood off to reveal a hand puppet that looks like his Demon persona as JBL loses his fucking mind on commentary. Demonito begins to “eat” La Yesca, but then Hamburguesa gets in the ring with… hamburgers. He offers one to Balor, who actually takes a bite of one, giving him his first bite of real food in at least a decade. This has gotten out of control.

Raquel pins Lola after a Tejana Bomb. It was another match that was a mixture of in-ring action and comedy spots, as well as the usual interference and underhanded tactics that WWE fans are used to seeing in Judgment Day matches. It was the best match of the night so far, with Balor and McDonagh putting in work to make this more entertaining. 3.25 Stars

Berto & Angel vs Pagano & Psycho Clown – Street Fight for the AAA World Tag Team Titles

Pagano and Psycho Clown are always looking to take things to the extreme, and this Street Fight stipulation is tailor made for them. Can the pretty boy champions do what it takes to successfully defend their titles here, or do we see a title change? If the challengers win, each of them will hold these titles for the second time, but for the first time with each other. Psycho Clown won them with Negro Casas last year, and Pagano won them with El Mesias back in 2017.

Los Garza get kendo sticks out, but Pagano and Psycho Clown pull out kendo sticks wrapped in barbed wire. Okay then.

In the early stages, Angel and Berto are staying true to the Street Fight. Kudos to them for not looking like fish out of water. They’re not quite on Pagano and Psycho Clown’s level when it comes to the hardcore action, but gosh darnit, they’re trying.

Psycho Clown wraps Berto in “barbed wire” and then hits him with a Spanish Fly from the top rope to get the pin and the win. We have new AAA World Tag Team Champions. It was a fun, WWE-style hardcore match. No blood or anything excessively crazy, but lots of physicality and crowd-pleasing spots. 3 Stars

Before the next match, Rey Mysterio is announced, and he is here to induct his friend and mentor, Konnan, into the AAA Hall Of Fame. The roles here are reversed, of course, as it was Konnan who inducted Rey into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2023.

People who are only familiar with Konnan from his days in WCW don’t truly understand how important he has been to Lucha Libre over the last few decades. As JBL has pointed out in his podcast, Konnan was a HUGE star in Mexico, drawing 48,000 people to Plaza de Toros in Mexico City back in 1993 as he main evented the very first TripleMania show, at a time when the WWF and WCW were doing terrible business and having to hold shows in middle school gymnasiums in front of crowd numbers that were in the triple digits. He has been just as influential behind the scenes, as well, doing tons of creative writing and training through the years.

Konnan delivers a pretty straightforward speech, thanking everyone who was involved in his journey through the years. On multiple occasions, he had to yell at someone off-camera that was clearly trying to get him to rush through his speech, basically cussing them out and saying that he was going to keep talking.

Flammer vs Faby Apache vs Natalya – Three-Way Match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Title

My question here… are we going to see Natalya or Nattie Neidhart? If you’ve been watching her work in places like Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, you’d know that the two are completely different on-screen presentations.

While she is coming to the ring to her WWE entrance music, the presentation is full-on Nattie Neidhart so far. This could be fun.

This is Flammer’s 735th day as the current Reina de Reinas Champion, as she won it nearly two years ago to the day.

Yeah, this is Nattie Neidhart in the ring. She’s trying to destroy her opponents. It’s refreshing after the years of subpar character work that Natalya has delivered.

Nattie locks both of her opponents in a Sharpshooter at the same time, and both Flammer and Faby Apache have facial expressions as if they’re being attacked by gnats. Probably not the ideal sell for a pro wrestling submission move.

Flammer retains her title. It was a bit of an ugly finish. Commentary pointed out that the referee and Faby Apache don’t like each other, and earlier in the match, he “hurt” his shoulder and wasn’t able to count to three on a Faby pin attempt. This time, he had a poor count on a Nattie pin attempt, but he pulled the three at a weird time, making it look more like he screwed up than advanced a story. Seconds later, he delivers a fast count for Flammer, giving her the win.

There was a lot of awkward moments in the match, perhaps due to the language barrier, but it was hard not to notice it all. It didn’t help that Nattie isn’t exactly the quickest wrestler alive, which made her timing a bit weird in a Lucha environment. Some fun action, but the match never quite reached top gear. 3 Stars

El Hijo del Vikingo vs Dominik Mysterio vs Dragon Lee vs El Grande Americano – Four-Way Match for the AAA Mega Title

Well… if there was ever going to be an amazing match on this show, here it is.

The crowd loved El Grande Americano during his entrance, singing along with him the entire way as he performed “Cielito Lindo,” a famous Mexican folk song. They gave Dragon Lee a respectable ovation, and then they exploded for Dominik Mysterio. I’ll say it again… WWE and AAA might be on to something with making Dominik the top guy in AAA, even for a brief period of time.

Vikingo, on the other hand, has had Mexican crowds shit all over him for a while now. These fans are not happy to see him at all. AT ALL. They shower him with boos whenever he performs any offense. Hell, they shower him with boos as soon as he enters the ring.

I don’t know if this is a hot take or not, but I think the man under the EGA mask is none other than Roman Reigns. It’s pretty easy to recognize a lot of his mannerisms and the way he walks.

Judgment Day and the LWO are out, brawling at ringside. This match didn’t need extra craziness, but it sure did get some. Now, the additional El Grande Americanos are out. I’m almost 100% sure those are The Usos under those masks, as the Bloodline takeover continues.

Dragon Lee goes to pin EGA, and the crowd begins to boo. I thought they were booing the idea of Dragon Lee winning the match, but instead, they were booing because they saw Vikingo about to enter the ring and break up the pin.

Dom hits a Frog Splash and goes for the pin, but a masked man enters the ring and breaks it up. The man removes his own mask and reveals himself to be AJ Styles, causing the crowd to erupt. It was enough of a distraction for Vikingo to get back on offense and land a 630 on Dom to pick up the pin and the win.

The match absolutely, positively did not need all of that extra booking nonsense. These four men could’ve had a classic all by themselves here, but a whopping SEVEN extra people ran to the ring to get involved here. Completely unnecessary. To say the live crowd was upset over the ending would be an understatement. They loved seeing AJ Styles, but seeing Vikingo retain his title was too much for them to deal with.

3.5 Stars. The match was good, and it was definitely building to something even better before all the overbooking really derailed things. That’s a damn shame.

If a WWE, NXT, or AEW pay-per-view had its best match get a 3.5 Star grade from me, it would be viewed as a pretty subpar, or worse, show.

There was a lot of entertaining stuff on the show, but if you’re trying to hook fans that are new to the world of Lucha Libre, I’m not sure this was the way to go. It was infinitely more of a “WWE presents: Lucha Libre” show than a flat out Lucha Libre show, and while that works for some, I don’t think that’s the type of long-term decision making you want. People are going to grow tired of that quickly.

I’m going to give TripleMania a recommendation if you didn’t watch it, especially if you’re not a longtime fan of Lucha Libre, but you need to know, going in, that this was more of a “variety show sampler pack” that showcased different aspects here and there, instead of truly letting the talent do what they do best.