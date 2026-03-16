Today is the 74th day of 2026, so it’s wild that this is the first AEW pay-per-view of the year.

The Staples Center… the building’s new name is stupid, and I’m not going to call it that… in Los Angeles, California is already rocking and rolling. At the start of the pre-show, WrestleTix posted that there were less than 100 tickets available, which means we’re probably going to end up getting a full sellout of 12,676 fans. This is the biggest AEW pay-per-view crowd since Forbidden Door drew just under 19,000 fans at The O2 Arena in London last August.

There are ten matches on the main card, including six titles on the line. AEW almost always delivers heavily on pay-per-view. Will that continue here? It’s time to find out. Let’s have some fun.

Oh, hey, they did the thing again where they have a match start on the pre-show, and have it run over into the main show. The 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW National Title is going on right now. We’re down to two men… the champion, Ricochet, and Jack Perry. I was busy during the pre-show, so I only got to see a couple minutes of the match, but the crowd definitely seems lively and animated.

After a battle on the ring apron, Perry hits a Reverse Rana to spike Ricochet on his head, sending him tumbling to the floor. We have a brand new AEW National Champion, and the crowd is very happy with the result. Perry goes to celebrate with his mom and sister in the front row, and it’s worth noting that all three of them have the same hair.

FTR vs The Young Bucks – AEW Tag Team Title Match

The Bucks are from about 45 miles away from Los Angeles, so this is definitely a “home game” for them. They’re also wearing gear that is purple and gold, the colors of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, who call this arena home.

As I type that, OF COURSE the tag team champions come out in the colors of the NBA’s Boston Celtics. Neither man is from Boston, but they’re doing it for that old school heel heat. Getting crowd reactions by using the local sports team is a tale as old as time in pro wrestling.

After tasting the announce desk, Nick Jackson comes up bleeding from the forehead. The opening minutes of the opening match, and we already have blood. Even outside of the Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Title later on, something tells me this won’t be the last time we see blood tonight.

As I typed that last sentence, Dax Harwood is now also bleeding after a shot to the ring post. The blood is absolutely pouring from Nick Jackson’s head, and while Dax doesn’t have as much blood, the visual looks cool because it’s all over his bald head, too.

Good Lord, it looks like a crime scene in the ring. There are gravitational drops of blood in almost every direction, and multiple pools of it in different places.

The Bucks’ younger brother just threw a drink in the face of Dax, who was taunting the Jackson family at ringside. Well, that shouldn’t be allowed. Throw the man out of the building!

The Bucks had FTR locked in stereo Sharpshooters, and in an attempt to prevent his partner from tapping out, Cash Wheeler not only slapped Dax in the face, but he grabbed Dax’s hand and bit down on his knuckles. That’s quite the strategy. Let me take your mind off of the pain by providing you pain in a different area.

With the Bucks on the apron, and with FTR in the ring, we get double suplexes, and all four men go crashing to the floor with loud thuds. Ouch. As Nick Jackson tries to get back in the ring, he literally slips in a pool of his own blood.

Nick Jackson kicks out at one after an FTR-Trigger! The crowd goes nuts! As I’ve said before, a good one-count kick out doesn’t happen often enough in wrestling, but when it’s done right, it’s a great spot that is guaranteed to pop a crowd.

After a back-and-forth (and back-and-forth) match, FTR hit an Avalanche Shatter Machine on Nick Jackson to get the pin and the win.

As FTR celebrates in the ring with Big Stoke, the lights in the arena go out. Suddenly… YOU THINK YOU KNOW ME… and we get the return of Adam Copeland to a huge pop! Christian Cage is here, and he sneaks up behind FTR. Spear from Copeland! Unprettier on Stoke! Copeland and Cage are back, and they’re looking for revenge on FTR.

As for this match, it was a ton of fun. To tell you how much in-ring chemistry the Bucks and FTR have, I’m giving this match 4.25 Stars, and that might be the “worst” two-on-two match the teams have had against each other. It had a bit of a slow-ish start, but when things picked up, they REALLY picked up. The second half of the match was fantastic. Super entertaining start to the show.

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs Marina Shafir – Everyone Is Banned From Ringside

If Toni can carry Marina to a really good match, she deserves a raise. As much of a badass as Marina Shafir is, that hasn’t exactly translated to a ton of skills as a pro wrestler. We’ll see, I guess.

Marina has pretty much been in complete control for the opening few minutes. That means it’s kick, kick, pause to taunt, kick, pause to talk trash, kick, kick, pause to talk trash to the crowd, walk around, kick, walk around, kick, pause to talk trash, and so on.

Toni wins the match with a roll-up. Okay then. That goes along with the same complaints I’ve made in the past about how AEW presents Marina Shafir. They want to present her like one of the most badass women to ever step foot inside of a wrestling ring, having her go face-to-face with men and take the punishment to them. However, when she faces off with other women, she loses, and she loses to shit like a fucking roll-up. 2.5 Stars, I guess. Too much offense from Marina, and not much else going on.

As Toni celebrates on the stage, Ronda Rousey arrives in the ring to a loud chorus of boos from the crowd. She’s so awful that she can’t even get the “holy shit” pop for new or returning stars. Ronda demands Toni to return to the ring, and Toni obliges. The two women go face-to-face, but are separated by officials and security. This allows for Marina to sneak up on Toni and knock her out with a cheap shot. Ronda and Marina walk away through the crowd, and nobody seems to give a single iota of a fuck. I don’t blame them.

Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita – No Time Limit Match for the AEW Continental Title

In the early moments, these two appear ready to drop all sorts of heavy strikes on each other. Two of the more physical competitors on the roster, competing for a championship… yeah, this could be fun.

They keep trying to veer away from the striking and work an actual wrestling match, but they can’t help but return to the strikes.

After being stomped on the ring apron, Takeshita is now bleeding from the eye area. Well, he’s selling his eye area, anyway. He came in with a bit of a black eye because of Claudio Castagnoli, but it almost looks like the blood is coming from his forehead, even though he’s grabbing the eye area.

These guys are cooking with every type of gas there is right now. I don’t know how either man is standing at this point. Both of them have been hit with some of the gnarliest strikes you’ll see.

Mox just kicked out of Raging Fire! On commentary, they say he is the first man to ever kick out of Raging Fire. Moments later, Takeshita kicks out of a Death Rider! Takeshita then kicks out of an Avalanche Death Rider!

Mox switches his strategy up and he chokes Takeshita out. The challenger passes out, and the match is over. Mox retains his title in an amazing match. That was 4.5 Stars, easily, and I think I might be underselling it a bit. I’ve already seen multiple people on Twitter give it five or more stars.

As the Death Riders celebrate and begin to leave the ringside area, the lights go out, and we get the return of Will Ospreay! Ospreay stares Mox down for a bit, and then sprints to the ring. Ospreay and Mox fight for a bit before the rest of the Death Riders get in the ring and attack Ospreay. He ends up fighting them off, causing them to retreat through the crowd. Business has picked up with Ospreay back in the ring. Great to see him back. Here’s hoping that he finds a way to work a smarter in-ring style to extend his career and keep him out of a wheelchair when he gets older.

Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs Megan Bayne & Lena Kross – AEW Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Interesting night for Willow. Not only is she one-half of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles, but she is also the AEW TBS Champion. During the pre-show, she successfully defended the TBS Title against… Lena Kross, who is one of her opponents here. Don’t see that very often.

Why can’t we go through a single AEW pay-per-view without some sort of technical issues? My Prime Video feed just went out a minute or so in, and I’ve heard that the HBO Max feed was giving major audio issues for those watching on Apple devices. It’s always something. My feed came back after a brief period, so it wasn’t too bad.

Well… shit. There wasn’t much of a match at all. Willow was working double duty, but she was selling an injury after being attacked by the challengers after her pre-show match. Harley Cameron is a fan favorite, but isn’t exactly great in the ring. That was enough for the challengers to take advantage, and we have new champions.

I’m not going to grade that. It didn’t last very long (don’t think it even went five minutes), and I missed a portion of it, anyway, because of the technical issues. I’m glad to see the titles change hands, though. Bayne and Kross look like a million bucks, and they should make for great champions. They’re going to be a daunting task for another team to stop them.

Brody King vs Swerve Strickland

This is a straight up singles match, but I have a feeling we’re going to see some wild physicality and chaos before it comes to an end.

I couldn’t quite tell because it sounded like multiple chants blending together, but there might have been “Fuck ICE” chants when Brody entered the ring.

There was definitely “Fuck ICE” chants as Brody was taking control of the match, battering Swerve with strike after strike. I’m wondering if the chants were muted a bit, though, because I assumed they would be a lot louder in a city like Los Angeles.

Vertebreaker on the exposed concrete at ringside! First and foremost, that was very impressive strength for Swerve to even get Brody up for the move, but my goodness, that was vicious.

Three consecutive House Calls finally finish things off, and Swerve gets a hard-fought victory. They worked well to show off a ton of physicality without being allowed to do whatever they wanted, like if it were a Street Fight type of match. 3.5 Stars. Fun stuff, either way.

After the match, Swerve went to stomp Brody’s head through a cinder block, but a returning Kenny Omega runs to the ring and sends Swerve and Prince Nana running for the hills.

Thekla vs Kris Statlander – Two Out Of Three Falls Match for the AEW Women’s Title

We’ve reached the part of the show that the crowd has gotten very quiet. It’s not a knock on either Thekla or Stat. I think, as is the case for every AEW pay-per-view, they’ve just gotten tired. They’ve been loud and rowdy for over three hours at this point, counting the pre-show. There are still four matches to go after this one. The crowd is just trying to pace themselves.

Thekla picks up the first fall after using the ropes for leverage behind Referee Paul Turner’s back. The first fall was physical, but it wasn’t anything overly special. If that was a complete match, it’s not anything that you’d remember a week from now.

Stat starts the second fall with a lot more aggression after being angry that Thekla’s illegal pin wasn’t seen.

This crowd has remained quiet throughout. I feel bad for the women. They’re being “punished” because Tony Khan continues to give crowds too much. Quite the problem, I know. You just can’t expect crowds to remain red hot for a dozen or more matches, and five or more total hours of action. It just isn’t possible, even if the matches are good.

Stat gets the pin to take the second fall. Skye Blue and Julia Hart come out to attack Stat after Paul Turner is taken out with a Ref Bump. Stat fights them off, and she takes the belt that Thekla removed from Turner, but Turner comes to and stops her from using it. The distraction is enough for Thekla to hit a Spear and a Stomp for the win. The third fall lasted a total of what seemed like 20 seconds.

That was… decent. The match wasn’t put together very well, and the crowd didn’t care about 99% of it, but both women worked hard in spurts. 3 Stars

Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis vs Mistico, Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey – AEW Trios Title Match

The challengers are all wearing color matched gear. Speedball and Knight even have their own Mistico masks, and hilariously, Knight’s mask is even designed to look like he’s still wearing the shades he normally wears to the ring. That’s a nice touch.

We’re starting the match with Mistico and Okada. One of the greatest Lucha stars of all-time and one of the greatest Puro stars of all-time. AEW is wild.

The crowd chants in Spanish, and Fletcher yells that he doesn’t understand them before asking them if it means they love him.

Mark Davis unmasks both Knight and Speedball. OH MY GOD! SOMEONE ARREST SEAN ROSS SAPP!

Awkward moment just now, with Mistico using Okada’s hand to steady him as he jumps to the top rope to perform something on Fletcher, who is seated on the top turnbuckle. Mistico loses his balance a bit, causing Okada to stand there for a bit before trying to “pull him down,” even though he’s clearly trying to help him regain his balance. Fletcher just sits there and watches for a few seconds until Mistico hits him with an ugly looking Rana to send him crashing to the mat.

The match continues to break down in the best way, as all Trios matches do in AEW.

Knight with a b-e-a-utiful UFO Splash on Mark Davis to get the pin and the win. We have new champions. That was a lot of fun, as expected. 4 Stars. Lots of action to enjoy.

After the match, the new champions celebrate in the ring and we get “Mistico Is ALL ELITE” graphics on the screens. Big signing for the company.

Bandido vs Andrade El Idolo

By the time the opening bell for this one rings, we will be at the three-hour mark of the pay-per-view.

Bandido is paying tribute to Super Dragon with his ring gear. On commentary, Excalibur (a fellow founder of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla with Super Dragon) explains the link, saying that it was PWG who took a shot on Bandido and really helped to launch his career in the United States.

LMAO @ Bandido going to remove his pants mid-match, only for him to completely struggle in getting them off. After several seconds of standing and watching, Andrade just levels him with a running knee strike. That was awkward. Bandido just couldn’t find the snaps on the left leg of the pants to get them off.

“Fuck Don Callis” and “Fuck ICE, too” chants break out.

Andrade takes his pants off, and does so seamlessly. He then does the usual spot where he takes a picture with a clear plant in the front row.

LOL @ Bryan Danielson asking Don Callis, who was sitting in on commentary, a question, not aware that Callis had already left the desk to check in on Andrade after a Release German Suplex into the bottom turnbuckle. Tony Schiavone had to point out that Callis wasn’t there anymore. Come on, Bryan.

There is technically nothing on the line here, but don’t tell Bandido and Andrade that. They’re going all out, and the crowd is appreciative of their efforts.

This motherfucker Bandido just performed his 21 Plex on a fallen Andrade, picking him up off the mat and hitting the Suplex in one beautiful motion. That was incredible.

It didn’t matter in the end, though, as Andrade picks up the pin and the win. There were some slow spots in the first half of the match, but the second half was great, great stuff. Andrade continues to look like someone that should be competing for the World Title sooner than later. Bandido continues to look like someone that should be pushed more in general. 4.25 Stars

Darby Allin, Roderick Strong & Orange Cassidy vs David Finlay, Gabe Kidd & Clark Connors – Tornado Trios Match

I’m fully expecting the crowd to be dead for this one, too, as they save themselves for the main event.

Poor Orange Cassidy. He went with his slow-motion offense on each member of The Dogs, who returned fire with some of the hardest strikes anyone has thrown all night long.

Darby Allin has been tied, neck first, to the turnbuckle via the tag rope for multiple minutes. The match has gone on around him for a while now, and the crowd has had enough, starting a “please help Darby” chant. Cute.

The match was good enough, I suppose. It was a Trios match in AEW, so you know there was a ton of action. It just didn’t need to take place on this show. The crowd was tired. Even worse, the wrong team won. You just presented The Dogs as big-time free agent signings, and then have them lose here? Oh, by the way… Darby, Roddy, and OC won. I forgot to mention that, but yes, The Dogs lose already? Why? 3.25 Stars, even with the poor booking decision.

MJF vs “Hangman” Adam Page – Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Title (If Page loses, he can never challenge for the AEW World Title again)

Main event time. There has been a lot of violence and physicality on this show already, but one would have to assume it will all pale in comparison to what we’re about to witness.

During the pre-match introduction, there were noticeable boos for Hangman. MJF is wearing tights that look like Terry Funk’s old gear. Maxwell Jacob Funk over here.

The opening bell is heard at the 3:47 mark of the show.

Mere seconds in, and MJF is bleeding from the mouth, coming after getting a boot right to the mush.

LOL @ Hangman chasing MJF around the ring with a trash can lid, then deciding to stop running, allowing MJF to keep running all the way back around the ring, directly into a trash can lid shot. “Dumbass,” says Hangman as he walks away.

Hangman staples a “Happy Birthday” card to MJF’s chest. Today is MJF’s 30th birthday. That’s very nice of Hangman.

If you ever wanted to know what fake glass does to the human body, MJF was just slammed onto a pile of it, and was then literally dragged through that same pile, and has zero blood anywhere on him. However, if you’re looking for MJF to bleed, fret not, because a barbed wire shot to the head has MJF’s face looking like the proverbial crimson mask.

MJF takes a shard of glass and drags it across Hangman’s forehead, opening Page up.

Good Guy MJF grabs a push broom and pushes all of the glass out of the ring. Everyone chips in to help around these parts.

Bad Guy MJF grabs a syringe, stabs it through Hangman’s cheek, pushing liquid through and squirting out in a disgusting visual. Multiple people are shown in the crowd recoiled in horror. That… wasn’t necessary.

I still don’t even know what to say after that syringe spot. It has been a few minutes since it happened, and I just find myself staring at my television in shock, awe, confusion, disgust, and almost anger. We don’t need shit like that.

MJF digs under the ring on one side, pulling out a light tube. Hangman digs under the ring on the opposite side, and he, too, pulls out a light tube. Convenient.

Hangman wins the duel and he connects across MJF’s back. This time, the glass is real, as the blood begins pouring out of Maxwell’s back. After grabbing the other light tube, Hangman smashes it over MJF’s head, reopening the original cut. MJF is a bloody mess all over again.

Hangman gets a handful of bamboo skewers and drives them into the top of MJF’s head. Most of them fell out, but enough were sticking in that it made for a cool visual. Then Hangman nails him with a Buckshot Lariat, sending the skewers flying in every direction in another cool visual. It isn’t enough to put MJF away, though, and the champion makes his way back to his feet before the ten count.

Hangman now grabs a double dog collar, putting one end around MJF’s neck and the other end around his own neck. MJF panics, yelling out “not again,” in an ode to this very event four years ago, when he faced CM Punk in a Dog Collar Match. Nice callback.

As Hangman sets a table up at ringside, he begins going around the front row asking if anyone has a lighter. Nobody seems to have one, so Hangman grabs a barbed wire board and puts in on top of the table. The crowd chants “we want fire,” causing Hangman to yell out that he needs a lighter. It all backfires on him, though, as he is sent flying from the top turnbuckle through the board-covered table. It isn’t enough to end the match, though, and we continue on.

As they battle atop the stage, Hangman sends them both crashing through a table on the floor, creating a big explosion. Then, seconds later, another table explodes out of fucking nowhere, making the entire thing look stupid because nobody touched that second table. It might be time for AEW to either retire explosion spots, or find someone else who can put them together, because that looked piss poor.

MJF ironically hangs Hangman over the top rope with the chain, and Hangman passes out. As he collapses, he hits the camera, leaving the lens completely covered in blood. MJF retains his title, and Hangman can never challenge for it again.

I never know how to grade these types of matches. They simply aren’t for me. I’m not a fan of the style at all. If you like blood and guts, you’ll enjoy this one, without a doubt. There was plenty of that here. It was very entertaining. I can tell you that much, at least, so I’ll give it 4 Stars, simply based on that. If you like these types of matches, you’ll probably go higher with your own rating.

Medical personnel strap Hangman to a gurney. We go off the air with MJF standing atop the gurney, over the prone body of his challenger, celebrating his victory.

Another super duper long night of action for AEW. There was a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy here, as is usually the case for AEW pay-per-views. I’m still trying to get over everything I just witnessed in the main event, though. Goodness gracious.