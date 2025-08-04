(Writer’s Note: I don’t go into a ton of detail, but I do mention some of the aspects of Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE in this week’s column. I’m aware of the sensitive nature of the subject, so I want to be sure that this is considered a Trigger Warning for those who are affected by the things being mentioned.)

So, there I was, with my upcoming weekly column’s main topic all typed out. I just needed to wait for SummerSlam to come to an end so I could finalize my Weekly Power Rankings and get that typed out.

Seems easy enough.

Then… the ending of SummerSlam happened.

Just like that, I knew that my original column topic needed to be pushed back at least a week, and that I needed to start working on something brand new at the last minute.

Ladies, gentlemen, and everyone else… Brock Lesnar is back.

Before I go any further, I feel that it’s important to point out my Brock Lesnar fandom. I’ve been a fan of his since his days in Ohio Valley Wrestling, even before his official WWF debut. I don’t remember where, but I was made hip to this freak of nature prospect in OVW, and I started consuming as much footage of his work as I could. All you needed was to see him once to know that he was going to be as big a star as he wanted to be in the sport of pro wrestling.

It’s important that you know I’m approaching this column as a fan of Brock’s in-ring work.

Before this weekend, the last time we saw Brock Lesnar on WWE programming was SummerSlam 2023. That night, he lost to Cody Rhodes, ending their feud that began on the night after WrestleMania 39, when Brock turned heel and attacked Cody before their tag match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. After the loss to Cody, Brock would embrace the victor, putting him over to the live crowd. It came across as a “I just wanted to see if you were tough enough to handle being the top guy here, but I think you are, so my job here is done” type of deal.

Brock would leave for a bit, but was rumored to be making his return during the 2024 Royal Rumble match, where a mini feud with Dominik Mysterio, of all people, would get underway.

In the days leading up to the Royal Rumble, though, a lawsuit would be filed by Janel Grant, accusing people like Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis of some wildly heinous acts. In the lawsuit, one of the things mentioned was McMahon and Laurinaitis sexually trafficked her and sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions in 2020 and 2021. It was said that an unnamed WWE wrestler “who was also a former UFC fighter” was set up to meet with, and have sex with, Ms. Grant as part of his ongoing contract negotiations. The Wall Street Journal would go on to identify Brock as the wrestler, and as soon as they did, doors began to close for Brock everywhere that had WWE fingerprints on it. He was out of the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania plans, was removed from the cover of the WWE 2K24 video game, was removed from the WWE SuperCard mobile game, and was removed from WWE’s “Then. Now. Forever.” video package that airs at the start of all their programming.

The punishment was swift, and it was severe. It looked like the career of the then 46-year-old Lesnar was over. He was a “special attraction” at that stage, anyway, not having wrestled more than ten times in a single calendar year since 2018, but it was big news that a surefire first ballot WWE Hall Of Fame career had seemingly come to an end in such a fashion.

He spent two entire years away from the sport. His name came up in the news cycle on a few occasions, but it was almost always reiteration from the Sean Ross Sapps and Dave Meltzers of the world that there were zero plans to bring Brock back for anything.

Until there was a plan to bring Brock back.

The wrestling world had their collective jaws hit the floor when Brock’s music hit to interrupt John Cena’s sendoff at the end of SummerSlam. I didn’t see anyone, anywhere, predicting that we would see him at SummerSlam. Hell, I haven’t even seen any “he’ll be back if the Janel Grant loses her legal battle” predictions. It seemed that the general consensus was that WWE had extracted as much juice as they could get out of Brock Lesnar, and they were moving on.

Watching SummerSlam live, I ran the entire gamut of emotions when I heard Brock’s music and saw him walk out onto that stage. Immediately, I yelled out “WHAT?!?” and damn near broke out in laughter. It was that surprising to see him. As I started typing about him in my review column, my mind went directly to the Janel Grant lawsuit and precisely why Brock has been gone for two years.

I thought about the women I know who have been raped and sexually assaulted.

I thought about the fans who have turned their backs on WWE in recent years because of the personal and business relationships that the company has with people like Donald Trump and the Saudi Arabian government, who have had their own serious allegations thrown their way.

I thought about the anger and frustration that fans across the globe were going to be feeling as they, too, watched Brock Lesnar make his way down the ramp at SummerSlam.

Then… I thought about Dwayne Johnson.

I mentioned it in my review, but I think The Rock is at least partially responsible for Brock Lesnar’s return.

Now, I also think that John Cena is at least partially responsible, too. Even before Paul Levesque said on the SummerSlam post-show that everyone Cena has been facing on his “retirement tour” has been on John’s own wishlist, I think that was pretty clear. The company respects Cena enough that they were always going to take his input on who he should face this year, and maybe even when and how he should face them, as well.

Back to ol’ Dwayne for a bit, though. We’ll get back to Cena’s “wishlist” later.

I think it’s safe to say that Dwayne Johnson’s involvement in WWE programming hasn’t been all that great recently. More specifically, it was his lack of involvement in WWE programming recently that has made things difficult. The entire John Cena heel turn was built around The Rock’s “Final Boss” character and the way he was able to corrupt Cena with the promises of power greater than he could ever dream of, and so on and so forth. For Rock to then disappear completely from WWE programming, and then for Dwayne Johnson to basically wash his hands of the product entirely, not even bothering to talk about it or promote it on his social media accounts… that stinks. I’ve already done a column on the backstage power struggles between Dwayne Johnson and Paul Levesque that I think led to Dwayne’s sudden departure in the middle of WWE’s biggest storyline in decades, and I still think that’s the case.

Without Rock’s on-screen star power and being the lynchpin for Cena’s new heel persona, I think that WWE felt backed into a corner for SummerSlam. A lot of predictions assumed Rock would show up at SummerSlam to either help Cena win again, or to help Cody Rhodes win, turning Cody heel because Cena was getting “soft” and all that. WWE knew Dwayne wasn’t coming back, but because they’re all about the “big moments” that get everyone talking, they needed to do something major here. Having Cena reveal that his recent “face turn” was just a swerve wouldn’t be big enough. A heel turn for Cody would be a big deal, but what would the storyline reasoning be for that turn without all of the hints that Rock had dropped?

That’s when they went to the “In Case Of Emergency, Break Brock Lesnar Glass” option. This was CLEARLY done as a last-minute deal. I don’t buy Dave Meltzer’s report that the plans were in motion a month ago. In this day and age, someone, somewhere, would’ve been able to break the news that Brock was coming back soon if this was a plan that goes back months and months, but that didn’t happen. The experts and journalists, like all of us “regular” fans, were floored by what happened.

Further “proof” of that is WWE revealing that they weren’t going to hold post-show press conferences with wrestling media anymore. When did we find this news out? On the actual post-show for night one of SummerSlam. Not months ago. Not even weeks ago.

WWE knew EXACTLY what kinds of questions they were going to receive in the aftermath of bringing Brock Lesnar back, so they shut that down with the quickness. That’s pretty weak all by itself.

Let’s get back to John Cena’s “wishlist” for a minute.

I have no doubt that Cena would request Brock Lesnar as one of his final opponents. Brock has been one of his greatest rivals over the last decade-plus, is a marquee name, and Cena has been very open about the respect he has for Brock and his accomplishments through the years. It makes perfect sense that John would want to face Brock for the first time since the 2015 Royal Rumble, and for the first time in singles competition since Night Of Champions 2014.

However, unless WWE has given Cena full and complete creative control over everything he does in 2025, this request should’ve been pretty easy to shut down.

“Hey, John, we love you and we are incredibly grateful for everything you’ve done for the company. We’re more than happy to oblige you on just about everything you have on your list of final opponents, but we just can’t let you have Brock Lesnar right now. As I’m sure you understand, the optics of bringing Brock back don’t look very good, and we would be opening Pandora’s Box if we made the move. Hey, how about Matt Cardona or Alex Riley instead?”

See? Easy.

Optics. Those darn optics.

That’s the thing… WWE clearly isn’t concerned about the optics of things.

If they were, they wouldn’t be buddying up to Donald Trump, as half the population seems to hate any and everything Trump does.

If they were, they wouldn’t be having business relationships with Saudi Arabia, who are notorious around the world for various atrocities that they’ve committed through the years on the government’s order.

If they were, they wouldn’t have spent the time and effort they did in giving thanks to Vince McMahon in his retirement, as if he was simply walking away voluntarily because he was getting too old.

If they were, they wouldn’t have been working with Hulk Hogan in his final years, as, once again, half the population seems to hate any and everything he did.

If they were, they wouldn’t have brought Brock Lesnar back. Plain and simple.

They’re in a position where they’re so successful financially, breaking all sorts of records and bringing in money hand over fist, that they feel they can afford to anger a percentage of their fan base. If these fans walk away, the company will just find new ones to replace them. It’s a dangerous mindset to have, but they certainly wouldn’t be the first business entity to subscribe to that line of thinking.

How much is too much, though?

I already know what some of you are thinking. You’re ready to head to my comments section and point out that, while Brock was mentioned a bunch of times in Janel Grant’s lawsuit, he wasn’t a target of that lawsuit. She isn’t suing Brock. In the lawsuit, it mentions multiple occasions that Brock would’ve broken at least one law by meeting up with her for sex (the trafficking aspect of the accusations, as well as potential prostitution issues if the sex was truly part of his contract negotiations), but he didn’t. Things kept getting in the way, and as far as we know, Brock Lesnar and Janel Grant have never been in the same room at the same time.

I’ve seen that a ton already. Go on Twitter right now, find any tweet complaining about Brock’s return, and you’ll find multiple people responding with pretty much everything I mentioned in the previous paragraph.

That would be fine if Brock was a completely innocent bystander in everything, but he wasn’t. He knew what was going on when he reached out to Ms. Grant in the first place. I don’t care if she wanted it or if she was being forced to do it… the fact of the matter is that Brock understood what was going on, and he still pursued it. That’s not innocence.

I have no idea what to expect from Brock’s return moving forward. The live crowd popped huge for Brock, which you would expect from an audience that is caught up in the surprise of a moment like that. Could Brock’s reactions change in the future, with more people having a chance to sit back and think about what his return truly means? Absolutely. Could Brock’s reactions not change at all and live crowds will continue to go nuts when his music hits? Absolutely. Let’s not forget that the “online” wrestling fans and the “real life” wrestling fans are often proven to be two completely different sets of people, and that what angers the internet fans doesn’t necessarily affect live crowds. The average fan in attendance at a WWE show aren’t checking this site or Fightful or the Wrestling Observer or any other news site for every bit of information they can get. There’s a good portion of WWE fans that don’t know anything about Janel Grant’s lawsuit, the allegations against Vince McMahon, or Brock Lesnar’s involvement in it. They just know Brock’s wrestling character, and they’re going to react to that wrestling character.

What I do know is that the whole thing makes me feel dirty. In the grand scheme of things, I don’t think Brock’s return is worth the potential trouble that it will cause. I’m not bringing this up to be funny, or to make light of anything else going on, but I continue to blame Dwayne Johnson for this. If he would’ve stuck around to see the Cena heel turn story through to whatever the original completion was supposed to be, I don’t think we would be having this conversation right now. Cena’s heel run was already iffy in the eyes of many fans, with a lot of moving parts that didn’t make a ton of sense, but Dwayne’s absence opening the door for WWE to work with Brock Lesnar again might make this a blunder for the ages.

What do you think? How did you feel when you saw Brock make his return at SummerSlam? Even without the allegations in the Janel Grant lawsuit, do you think there’s a place for Brock Lesnar on WWE programming in 2025? I’m really looking forward to hearing from you on this one. As always, feel free to hit me up in the comments section below, or on Bluesky (@aaronhyden.bsky.social), and let me know what’s on your mind.

Now, let’s get to a very brief edition of my Weekly Power Rankings, before closing things out with the list of songs I was listening to as I put this column together.

Weekly Power Rankings

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes: I liked their WrestleMania match a lot more than most people did, but this match blew that one completely out of the water.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs Jon Moxley: Another great match between these two, hurt only by the fact that not a single person watching thought there was any chance Mox was winning the AEW World Title back so soon.

Tag Team TLC Match: A car crash, train wreck, and a demolition derby all rolled up in one.

Gunther vs CM Punk: A bit slow paced, but these two were never going to have a Lucha Libre exhibition out there. The story being told was an easy one, with Punk continuing to fight back against everything Gunther had to throw at him.

Seth Rollins: When it comes to Money In The Bank cash-ins, Seth has a case for having the two best of all-time.

Dustin Rhodes vs Kyle Fletcher: I could do without all of the stupid screwdriver nonsense, but this was a really entertaining brawl. It’s a shame that Dustin has been putting in all this good work, and now, he apparently needs to miss at least the rest of 2025 with an unnamed surgery.

Naomi vs Rhea Ripley vs Iyo Sky: Not as good as Iyo vs Rhea from Evolution, but not many women’s matches have ever been. This was still plenty good, and featured Naomi winning in perfect fashion for her character.

John Cena: The man continues to show that he’s one of the sport’s all-time greats on the mic. His face turn promo on Smackdown was very well done. He has done everything possible to turn chicken shit into chicken salad over the last few months after essentially being left out to dry.

Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson vs FTR: At this point, I’m not even sure if it’s possible for FTR to have a bad match, no matter who they’re in the ring with.

Giulia vs Zelina Vega: I’ve praised Zelina Vega’s in-ring work on several occasions in the past, saying that she’s very underrated, and that people only focus on her size (or lack thereof). This ended up being her best match. She really looked like she belonged in the ring with a world class talent like Giulia.

Brody King & Bandido vs Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona: I would still much rather see Brody King pushed as a main event singles performer, but his pairing with Bandido has been a lot of fun to watch so far.

Mark Briscoe vs Ricochet: Ricochet loses more matches than I thought he would in AEW. They’re almost always really good matches, but losses nonetheless.

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed: A very solid tag team match that allowed for all four competitors to “play the hits” and do what they do best. Simple, yet effective.

Finn Balor & JD McDonagh vs Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro: Like Hangman vs Moxley, I think the only negative here is that nobody expected Wilde and Del Toro to walk away with the titles.

Je’Von Evans vs Wes Lee: Another simple, yet effective, concept. Take two of the most exciting athletes on the NXT roster and let them do what they do.

Dominik Mysterio vs AJ Styles: I enjoyed all of the tributes to Eddie Guerrero. I will always enjoy Eddie Guerrero tributes, no matter the occasion.

The Outrunners vs The Young Bucks: At this point, I’m not even sure if it’s possible for the Bucks to have a bad match, no matter who they’re in the ring with.

AJ Styles, Asuka & Kairi Sane vs Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez: A nice preview for SummerSlam with AJ and Dom sharing a ring together.

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss: The match itself missed the cut, but congratulations to the brand new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Their pairing has really become popular with live crowds. It will be interesting to see what kind of title reign they have, as they weren’t even supposed to last this long as a team, but their crowd reactions changed plans.

Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre: Another nice SummerSlam preview that had Naomi, Rhea, and Iyo in a match together. Nothing wrong with that.

This Week’s Playlist: “Accessories” by That Mexican OT & Peso Peso… “Nobody Really Safe” by Juicy J & Project Pat… “Hydra” by Orbit Culture… “where did you go?” by We Came As Romans… “Forever And Ever, Amen” by Randy Travis… “Write This Down” by George Strait… “Watermelon Crawl” by Tracy Byrd… “I’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)” by Alabama… “Little Rock” by Collin Raye… “Mama, I’m Coming Home” by Ozzy Osbourne… “18 and Life” by Skid Row… “I Remember You” by Skid Row… “Still Loving You” by Scorpions… “Raining Blood” by Slayer… “South Of Heaven” by Slayer