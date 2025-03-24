(Writer’s Note: I want to take this time to thank everyone who sent me well wishes, publicly or privately, after my medical journey last week. I love and appreciate all of you. As it turns out, ya boy done fucked around and got that diabeetus. I’m still dealing with the migraines that I was having last week, but I’m on some medication to help. It’s been a rough week, but I’m here, trying to get back to something of a normal routine again. Again, I appreciate all of the messages, well wishes, and kind comments. You folks are awesome.)

Because of my physical predicament, I didn’t get to watch much live wrestling over the last week. Sure, I would eventually find time to get caught up on everything, but I missed almost every show as it aired.

Included in that list is the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

When I miss a live show, I usually try my best to avoid social media so that things don’t get spoiled for me. This week was different, though. Because I didn’t know when I would get a chance to watch anything, I didn’t shy away from various sites and apps. When Dynamite was over, I kept seeing the same thing over and over and over and over and over again…

Everyone was talking about Jon Moxley.

Some were talking about him in a positive light, while others in a not-so-positive light, but everyone was talking him nonetheless.

After doing a little research, I discovered that the discussion surrounded a particular spot that took place during Moxley’s match against Adam Copeland on Dynamite. My interest was piqued, so I fired up the ol’ DVR and skipped right to the match itself.

I watched, and I watched, and then… it happened.

When Mox landed on “Spike,” I winced like I think most people probably did when they saw it. I winced even more when the gosh darned thing was stuck in his back. The wincing reached stank face levels when Wheeler Yuta tried unsuccessfully to remove it from Moxley’s back, with the spikes pulling and tugging on Mox’s skin.

It was gruesome.

I don’t think there’s any denying that.

After watching the match, my first thoughts were that the match was a lot better than their bout that took place at Revolution two weeks ago.

Once I got that out of the way, I had to focus my thought process on “the spot.” I went back and looked at a bunch of opinions of what happened… some from people I love and respect very much, some from people I think are complete fucking losers, and others from people I’ve never heard of before… and I noticed a few things right away.

First and foremost, the “tribalism” that exists within WWE and AEW fans was front and center. Diehard WWE fans were all over the spot, talking about how stupid it was, how the AEW product was “garbage” because of their obsession with “blood and guts,” and so on. On the other hand, diehard AEW fans were praising the spot, talking about how “badass” Mox was for putting his body on the line like that, how “soft” the WWE product is because they don’t come anywhere near the level of “realistic” violence that AEW has, and so on.

As dumb as the tribalism is, it isn’t going anywhere. I have long since accepted that fact. It doesn’t matter what either promotion does or doesn’t do… their fans and detractors aren’t going to change their minds.

My mind kept going back to what went down. The impact of Mox’s landing, the look of shock on his face, and the fantastic expressions on the faces of many fans in the crowd in the immediate aftermath.

I’ve had a handful of days to think about it.

After going back and forth a bunch of times, I don’t have a problem with it.

Let me clarify before I continue.

I’m on record saying that I’m not the biggest fan of the “deathmatch” style of pro wrestling. I don’t fault wrestlers for doing them, and I don’t fault fans for enjoying them, but those types of things generally aren’t for me. I’ve watched a bunch of them through the years, from American independent promotions to the stuff in Japan involving the likes of Cactus Jack, Terry Funk, Atsushi Onita, and many more. It just isn’t for me.

However, I also have the utmost respect for Jonathan Good (Moxley) and Adam Copeland. I don’t think either of them would’ve involved themselves with a spot like this if they didn’t have confidence in each other to pull it off as well and as “safely” as physically possible. Mox has over 20 years in the wrestling business, while Copeland made his in-ring debut nearly 33 years ago. They have been all over the world, and have been successful at every stage of the wrestling business there could possibly be. If they want to do something like that in their match, I’m not going to argue with them.

Now, if you want to talk about WHEN the spot took place, we can have a discussion. It took place during an AEW World Title match that was the third bout on a random episode of Dynamite. There were two more matches on the show that took place after it! Why in the world would you have something like THAT take place at this point? It’s the WORLD TITLE, and you’re going to deliver on one of the most gnarly spots of violence that mainstream North American wrestling has ever seen. I’m a fan of Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne, but those two had absolutely zero business being in the main event of Dynamite, even with the inclusion of Toni Storm at ringside to build her upcoming title match against Bayne. This is the fault of Tony Khan, and nobody but Tony Khan. What a boneheaded decision that was.

Outside of that, though, I’m not going to complain. AEW is going to do what it does, whether you like it or not. Jon Moxley is going to do what he does, whether you like it or not. The company has a rabid fanbase that is ready to be entertained by stuff like what we got during Mox vs Copeland, so what are folks complaining about?

Weekly Power Rankings

Chris Bey: After breaking his neck and suffering damage to his spinal cord back in October, leading to temporary paralysis, it was very emotional to see the three-time TNA Tag Team Champion and one-time TNA X-Division Champion walk to the ring at the FSW “Beynefit” show in his name. His story has been incredibly inspirational, and he continues working hard to make one of the greatest comebacks this wonderful sport has ever seen.

John Cena & Cody Rhodes: Don’t listen to others who say Cena’s turn doesn’t “make sense.” It’s pro wrestling. Very little actually “makes sense” with what we watch. In the end, what matters the most is how are crowds reacting, and if it’s making money. Cena’s heel turn has led to some super loud reactions from live crowds. Check. It is also going to lead to a main event spot at WrestleMania, which is the biggest show in all of wrestling. Check. Cena was a real pro here, having the crowd in the palm of his hand, getting them to react precisely how he wanted them to, time and time again. Cody, in his brief appearance, was also really good, getting under Cena’s skin with a mere sentence or two. The ball is back in Cena’s court now, and I fully expect him to deliver something fun yet again.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs Mark Davis vs Ricochet vs Orange Cassidy: A creative ending sees Speedball and Ricochet winning the match and moving on to a Triple Threat Match with Kenny Omega at Dynasty for Omega’s AEW International Championship. That has “Match Of The Year Candidate” written all over it. I have to give Mark Davis his props here, too. He stood out as the biggest and strongest man in the match, and that helped him to look great as he worked against the wild and crazy offense that the other three men feature.

Jon Moxley vs Adam Copeland: I’ve already mentioned it, so I don’t need to say much more. This was a lot better than their match at Revolution, and it featured a spot that had the entire wrestling world talking.

Mercedes Moné vs Billie Starkz: This was Billie’s first match on AEW-branded programming since being in an eight-person match at the WrestleDream pay-per-view in October 2023, and her first match on AEW television since April 2023. It was a really good (re)introduction for people who don’t watch the Ring Of Honor product and have missed the good work she’s been doing there. Sure, it won’t be remembered for much more than the vehicle that gets Athena back on AEW programming for the first time since last April, but at least it’s something. Tony Khan is the worst. He really is.

The Street Profits vs Angel & Berto: The tag team scene on Smackdown is really deep right now, with several teams in the title picture. There’s a lot of potential for something crazy with the division at WrestleMania, with many fans hoping we’re going to get a Ladder Match involving these two teams, DIY, Pretty Deadly, Motor City Machine Guns, and so on.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & CM Punk: Maybe you’d prefer something else for these three to do at WrestleMania (I’m one of those people), but my goodness, the star power in this feud is off the charts. Live crowds are going to eat these promos up every week.

Homicide: When I was first introduced to Ring Of Honor in 2005, Homicide is one of the very first wrestlers on their roster that I gravitated to. He quickly became one of my favorite wrestlers, and I’ve been a fan ever since. While I’m sad to see him retire, especially due to him discovering he has a cyst on his brain, I’m thrilled to see him showered in love and adoration from all across the wrestling world. He is one of the most influential wrestlers that the independent scene has ever birthed. As CM Punk said in his own tribute, Homicide’s fingerprints are all over the wrestling landscape, and will continue to be for years to come.

Daniel Garcia vs Adam Cole: Their first match was thrown out due to interference, and their second match went to a time limit draw. In throwing out a challenge for another match, Cole mentioned that there won’t be outside interference or a time limit next time. Works for me.

Penta vs Ludwig Kaiser: It’s so strange to me that Penta made his WWE debut two months ago, and this was the 174th time he has faced Ludwig Kaiser on WWE programming. I don’t know how it’s possible, but I’m good at maths, so I know my numbers are numbering.

Claudio Castagnoli, Pac & Wheeler Yuta vs AR Fox & Top Flight: This was the ol’ “Battle Of The Belts” special, where it was a title match that had absolutely zero drama to it. You knew who was going to win, but you also knew the match was going to be a lot of fun on the way to that obvious outcome.

Wyatt Hendrickson: Oklahoma State heavyweight wrestler Hendrickson defeated Gable Steveson to win the NCAA National Championship this weekend. Steveson, of course, used to be signed to a WWE contract, but he will always be best known for his legendary amateur career. He’s an Olympic Gold Medalist, a three-time World Champion, a five-time collegiate All-American, and a two-time National Champion, being undefeated in college since his Freshman year in 2019. This has been labeled the biggest upset in the history of NCAA wrestling, and for good reason… it is the biggest upset in the history of NCAA wrestling. Stunning.

Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe & Rocky Romero vs Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage & Lance Archer: Oh, hey, Rocky. Do you want to participate in a six-man tag on television? You’re only there to take the pin, but at least you get to wrestle on television, right?

Bron Breakker vs Finn Balor: This was WWE’s version of “nobody is expecting a title change, but at least the match is going to be really good.” It seems like Bron has made a bunch of enemies recently, which has many of those same fans I mentioned earlier also wondering if we might be getting some sort of Ladder Match or something for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania.

Hologram & Komander vs Dralistico & The Beast Mortos: If you know AEW, and if you know any combination of these four wrestlers, then you already know what this was. A wild and crazy “spotfest” with non-stop action from beginning to end. You know, sometimes that isn’t a bad thing at all.

Kris Statlander vs Megan Bayne: Again, this had no business being the main event of Dynamite. Even if there wasn’t an AEW World Title match on the show, this shouldn’t have been the main event of Dynamite, but ESPECIALLY so with an AEW World Title match on the show. Kudos to Stat and the Megasus, though, as they busted their asses to deliver something entertaining. Seriously, though… Tony Khan is the worst.

Deaf People: People who can’t hear are truly the lucky ones right now, as they aren’t able to be subjected to the horrendous nonsense that is Nikkita Lyons attempting to “rap” in a diss track aimed at fellow NXT wrestler Lash Legend. It was awful.

