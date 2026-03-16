With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, I’m seeing, reading, and hearing a lot about luck.

It got me to thinking about how luck plays out in pro wrestling. Some wrestlers have had incredible luck in their lives and careers, while others haven’t been anywhere near as lucky. Even at its most simple core, wrestling requires luck, as any number of bumps can end in a career-ending injury or worse.

When it comes to luck in pro wrestling, who has the most, and what are the biggest examples?

Well, self, I’m glad I asked.

For this week’s column, I wanted to talk about some of the biggest and best examples of luck in wrestling. I’m focusing on the positive side of things here. Perhaps a column on the worst luck can come at some point in the future, but this will be nothing but good luck, more good luck, and even more good luck. As is almost always the case when I do things like this, everything will be listed in no particular order.

Let’s have some fun.

Batista Became A Star Because Mark Jindrak Was Immature: Can we all agree that Batista was a perfect fit for Evolution? He was able to learn the ropes next to Ric Flair and Triple H, who have had two of the most legendary careers in the history of pro wrestling, and he looked the part with the fancy clothing and the Horsemen-esque visuals. It helped to take his career from the forgettable Deacon Batista gimmick to a first ballot Hall Of Fame induction.

But it almost didn’t happen.

The initial roster for Evolution was Triple H, Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Mark Jindrak. At face value, Jindrak also seemed like a perfect fit for the group. He was young, good looking, and possessed a world of potential that was dying to be reached. Jindrak was with the group while they filmed some vignettes and did some traveling with them, but Triple H quickly nixed the idea of him remaining a member, saying that Jindrak was too immature for the role, and that his immaturity was also dragging Randy Orton down. Before anyone thinks that it was just another Triple H “burial,” Jindrak is on record saying that he completely agreed, and that he wasn’t in the right mental place at that stage of his life to handle the added pressure and responsibility of a role like that.

Obviously, there’s no telling what would’ve happened to Dave Batista’s life and career if Mark Jindrak was a more mature human being in 2002. However, it’s safe to assume that his wrestling career wouldn’t have come close to reaching the same heights, and therefore, his acting career wouldn’t have done so, either. That changes everything for him.

ECW’s First Pay-Per-View Nearly Being Knocked Off The Air Early: The cult following that ECW grew in their first few years of existence was truly incredible to witness. For a small promotion, essentially run out of the basement of a home in New York that belonged to Paul Heyman’s parents, to be unafraid of competing against two gazillion-dollar corporate entities was unheard of.

After fighting and scratching and clawing their way to relevancy, ECW would finally earn something that they had been so desperately craving… pay-per-view. The pay-per-view industry was huge at the time, with WCW and WWF shows pulling in hundreds of thousands of buys time and time again. What made ECW’s first pay-per-view, Barely Legal, so important was that it almost didn’t happen in the first place. Initially, it was set to take place in 1996, but when Request TV (the pay-per-view service that was set to carry the event) found out about ECW’s “Mass Transit” incident, they decided they didn’t want to deal with that type of thing, so they canceled the show. After a fan campaign saw tons of letters and e-mails sent out, Request TV would eventually change their minds again, putting Barely Legal back on the calendar, but with a later start time and some additional conditions that included being sent an advanced script of the show and a promise that ECW wouldn’t use excessive amounts of blood on the show.

After an eventful show that featured the type of in-ring work and the cast of characters that truly helped ECW stand out, the show went off the air, and everyone that loved ECW… from the fans to the employees alike… were flying high.

What everyone who wasn’t in attendance at the ECW Arena that night wouldn’t find out until well after the fact… I’m not sure it became public knowledge until years later, although I could be mistaken on that… is that the power in the building was being pushed to the absolute limits with all of the extra things that pay-per-view broadcasting required. See, even back in 1997, the ECW Arena wasn’t exactly a top-of-the-line facility with all the amenities. Within seconds of the show going off the air, the power was pushed over its limit, and everything went out, including what would’ve been the feed for the show itself.

Can you imagine the disaster of ECW FINALLY getting their first pay-per-view, and the power goes out at some point during the show, ending everything early? With everything that was riding on the show, it’s something that literally could’ve killed ECW on the spot. There would’ve been angry corporate bigwigs, people demanding refunds, and you know there would’ve been lawsuits from people who were looking for a quick payday.

Luckily for everyone involved that enjoyed the ECW product, they survived that night, and would continue on as a promotion for another four years or so.

Mick Foley Falling From The Cell & Hitting The Announce Table Perfectly: I did an entire column on this specific match, so I don’t need to go into too much detail here, but the luck that Mick Foley had on his side on June 28th, 1998 is legendary.

First, he’s lucky that he and The Undertaker didn’t go crashing through the roof of the Cell, feet first, within seconds of the action starting, as the ties holding the roof together began snapping due to the combined weight of both men walking on them.

It’s that first big bump, though… Foley being thrown from the top of the Cell and crashing through the announce table at ringside… that always captures my attention. In a spot that obviously couldn’t be practiced a bunch of times before the show, he flew through the air and hit the table as perfectly as physically possible. A couple inches in this direction, and he hits the guardrail, back first, and his career, at best, and life, at worst, is over in an instant. A couple inches in that direction, and he hits the corner of the table or misses the table altogether, and again, you’re looking at a career or life-altering moment. It was something that he wouldn’t have been able to replicate again if he wanted to.

Then there’s his spot when he actually did crash through the roof of the Cell. Once again, a couple degrees of rotation in this direction, and he lands on his head, probably dying instantly on live pay-per-view.

Even if you don’t consider yourself to be a religious person, I think it’s fair to say that someone, somewhere, was looking out for Mick on that night. So much could’ve gone tragically wrong, and none of it did.

Brock Lesnar Nearly Losing His Career (Or Worse) At WrestleMania 19: While we’re on the topic of wrestlers nearly dying in the middle of the ring in front of millions of live viewers, we have this lovely moment from 2003.

Wrestling fans on the internet at the time knew Brock Lesnar was capable of hitting a beautiful looking Shooting Star Press in a wrestling ring. It helped to make one of the scariest men on the planet even scarier, because it shouldn’t be remotely possible for someone of his size to do something that athletic. The clips were floating around, but he never came close to attempting one on WWE programming.

If there was ever going to be a time for him to do it, though, it would be in the main event of his very first WrestleMania, while he attempted to win the WWE Championship.

After what was already a grueling match against champion Kurt Angle, Brock found his opportunity, and he went for it. He climbed to the top rope, and the flash bulbs began going off all over Safeco Field. Before he jumped, though, he clearly had a bout of nerves, and a moment’s hesitation before finally taking off, and it nearly proved to be a fatal error.

He flew through the air, but his rotation didn’t quite extend the way he planned, and instead of landing flat, he came in at a downward angle, landing head-first on the mat, with every bit of his 300 pound frame crashing down after. Watching it live, you absolutely swore that you just watched his career come to an end, just over a full year after he made his main roster debut. He rolled over and grabbed at his head with both hands, while also kicking his legs out, which was a great sign. I give Kurt Angle all the praise in the world for helping guide Brock through the final minute of the match, because Brock had no idea what planet he was on at the moment, let alone what the final steps of the match were going to be. The shot of the Referee raising Brock’s hand in victory, as Brock rested against the bottom rope, eyes completely glazed over, remains a scary sight.

Not only would the average human being have snapped their neck like a twig doing what Brock did, but I have to think that even the average pro wrestler would’ve done so, as well. The build that Brock has, with his muscles on top of other muscles, which are on top of yet more muscles, saved him on that night. Not a professional medical opinion, of course. Just my opinion.

John Cena’s Career Being Saved Because Stephanie McMahon Heard Him Freestyle: After a memorable main roster debut, John Cena was floundering a bit. He didn’t have any sort of defined character, and everything was about as plain as can be.

By the accounts of many people in the company, Cena included, he was on the chopping block and was next in line to get released from his contract.

Then, during one of the company’s regular tours of Europe, everything changed. Exactly how it happened varies, depending on who is telling the story and what their memory is like, but the gist of it all is that Stephanie McMahon happened to find out that John had the ability to rap. She asked him to perform, which he did, and she asked him to do it on television. Next thing you know, John is freestyling in a backstage segment on Smackdown, and everything that unfolded after that led to one of the greatest careers in pro wrestling history.

What would’ve happened if Stephanie didn’t hear John rap? Would he have been released sooner than later? Just try to imagine how different WWE would be over the last quarter-century if John Cena got released months after making his debut. Wild.

Ric Flair Surviving A Plane Crash That Nearly Ended His Career As It Was Getting Started: If we’re playing the “imagine how different things would’ve been if this happened/didn’t happen” game, allow me to lay another one out for you.

How different would pro wrestling be if Ric Flair’s career, or even his life, came to an end in a plane crash on October 4th, 1975?

Less than three years into his pro wrestling career, Ric was involved in a crash that also involved fellow wrestlers Mr. Wrestling, Bob Bruggers, and Johnny Valentine, as well as Jim Crockett Promotions’ Announcer David Crockett. Bruggers broke his back and decided to retire instead of returning to wrestling. Valentine ended up being paralyzed after his back was broken, causing bone fragments to become embedded in his spinal cord. Flair’s back was also broken, in three different places, and was told by doctors that he would never wrestle again. I do find it funny, though, that he went from “you’ll never wrestle again” to literally being back in the ring three months later.

As I said, this was very early in his pro career. He wasn’t the “Nature Boy” yet, and was still a year-and-a-half away from even receiving a shot at the NWA World Heavyweight Championship (and was nearly six years away from winning his first one). Surviving a plane crash involves a crazy amount of luck to begin with, but to bounce back from one and become many people’s pick as the greatest pro wrestler of all-time?

Braun Strowman Becoming Universal Champion Because Of Roman Reigns’ Immune System: I was recently reminded about what a hellhole this planet became during the COVID pandemic when I came down with a case of bronchitis and pneumonia. My wife is a Registered Nurse, and the hospital she works at, like many in this country, saw insane spikes in numbers of patients during flu season, so they instituted a mask mandate just like we saw during COVID, so I had to wear masks for the first time in years. It was not fun at all, and I’m someone, because of what my wife was experiencing during the pandemic, that was 100% for the usage of masks in public. Whether it was necessary or not, it was uncomfortable, hot, and it was hard to keep the things on your face without sliding around in many instances.

I say all that because this made me think back to the pandemic first happening. Roman Reigns, who had been battling leukemia for well over a decade, was understandably concerned about COVID. It was something that targeted anyone with a compromised immune system, and Roman decided to take himself off the road instead of putting up to chance that everyone in every city WWE traveled to would be taking the mask and quarantine requirements seriously. Mere days before WrestleMania 36, WWE was scrambling to find a new challenger for Goldberg’s Universal Championship.

The company decided on Braun Strowman.

Braun was a couple weeks removed from dropping the Intercontinental Title, and was becoming a very hot act with live crowds around the globe. His inclusion in the WrestleMania match was still out of nowhere, made even more so when he won the match to become the brand new Universal Champion.

Let’s say COVID never happened, or at least let’s say that Roman decided to remain on the road… could Braun have eventually become a World Champion of some sort? Of course. Like I said, he was over with live crowds, so it certainly could’ve happened, but COVID and the unfortunate medical history of Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i handed him a golden ticket that he gladly accepted and ran with.

Kevin Nash Becoming Diesel Because Shawn Michaels Just Happened To Like Vinnie Vegas: To say that Kevin Nash’s initial stint in WCW was underwhelming would be an understatement. He started off as Steel, one-half of the Master Blasters tag team. That lasted for less than six months, before he was rebranded as Master Blaster as a singles competitor, and that only lasted for two months. He portrayed Oz, a character based on the Wizard Of Oz, but that only lasted for six or seven months before he was repackaged again. The final character he played in that initial stint was Vinnie Vegas, described on Wikipedia as a “wisecracking pseudo-mobster based on Steve Martin’s character in the 1990 film My Blue Heaven.” Continuing with the theme of his time there, nothing really stuck. He started as a singles wrestler, then joined a stable led by Harley Race, but that was disbanded a few weeks later, when he joined another stable that was led by Diamond Dallas Page. Page’s Diamond Mine group disbanded five or six months later, but he and Vegas would continue on as a tag team, but that team split up a few months later when Page was fired. The Vegas character moved on to a different tag team, but that only lasted a few months, too.

While he was able to show a lot more personality as Vinnie Vegas, Nash wasn’t exactly setting the world on fire. Little did he know, though, his entire life would change because of a particular fan he had made. As the story goes, Shawn was watching an episode of WCW Saturday Night with Rick and Scott Steiner, and he got a kick out of the Vinnie Vegas character. Rick Steiner, having worked with Nash in WCW before, had Nash’s phone number, and he gave it to Shawn. Shawn would call him, and they struck up a friendship, with Shawn convincing Kevin to “jump ship” to the WWF. It required a bit of a fib on Kevin’s part, as he told WCW management that he was leaving the wrestling business, which caused them to release him from his contract. Nash would fax his WCW release to the WWF from inside of Turner headquarters, which is actually hilarious when you think about it.

Once Nash debuted in the WWF as Diesel, the bodyguard for Shawn Michaels, the rest was history. His friendship with HBK grew. He was reunited with Scott Hall, who was a member of the Diamond Mine stable with Nash. A WWF Title reign would soon follow, and that led to Nash jumping back to WCW, where he would help to change the entire pro wrestling landscape as an initial member of the nWo. More World Title reigns followed, and now, Nash is a two-time member of the WWE Hall Of Fame, going in as a singles act in 2015 and as an nWo member in 2020.

Would any of that happen if Shawn Michaels didn’t happen to be watching WCW Saturday Night one time? Based on Kevin’s size, it’s safe to assume he would’ve received more shots at success in WCW, and probably would’ve caught the attention of Vince McMahon or someone in a position of power with the WWF at some point. However, without that “in” as Shawn Michaels’ friend, would he even find a fraction of the success he found moving forward? Would there even be a Kliq? There’s a lot to unpack there, but Big Kev certainly lucked out by having one particularly powerful fan of his work as Vinnie Vegas.

KofiMania Not Existing Without An Injury To Mustafa Ali: In all my years of being a wrestling fan, KofiMania is one of my all-time favorite storylines.

If any of you have been reading my work from the beginning, you might remember that I was one of the first wrestling columnists anywhere that said Kofi Kingston was a future World Champion, years before “KofiMania” was ever a thing. A lot of people thought I was crazy at the time, but I’m glad most of those people came around and saw the light by the time early-2019 had arrived.

Without an untimely injury to Mustafa Ali, though, we probably aren’t even having this conversation. Originally, Ali was scheduled to be a participant in the 2019 Elimination Chamber, competing for the WWE Championship. As the story goes, he wasn’t going to win the match, but it would’ve been another part of his big push that was going to see him winning the Money In The Bank briefcase later in the year.

Kofi replaced Ali in the Chamber, and although he didn’t win the match, the WWE Universe realized that something special was there, and they got behind Kofi in a big way. Fan support grew and grew for the longtime veteran, and eventually, WWE was forced to go along with it. It really came out of nowhere in the grand scheme of things. Outside of appearances in Royal Rumble matches, the last time Kofi competed as a singles wrestler on pay-per-view before Elimination Chamber 2019 was when he participated in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match at MITB 2015. That’s how entrenched he was as a tag/trios wrestler with his New Day brethren, Big E and Xavier Woods.

The emotion of watching Kofi defeat Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 is something I will never forget. Like many fans around the world, I gladly shed a tear for him. Xavier Woods openly weeping as he celebrated in the ring… numerous shots of fans in the crowd jumping up and down in joy… the memorable video of MVP and Shad Gaspard overcome with emotion as they watched the match together, made even more emotional by the fact that Shad would tragically pass away 13 months later… just beautiful moments in time, encapsulated forever.

Oh… and that big push for Mustafa Ali that I mentioned earlier? It fell victim to the tapioca pudding brain of Vince McMahon, who changed his mind at almost the last possible minute, giving the win to Brock Lesnar instead. Not only did Ali find out at the last minute that he wasn’t going to be the winner of the match, but the rest of the competitors in the match weren’t even told about Brock’s inclusion, and many of them had already congratulated Ali backstage before the match began.

Paul Levesque Continuously Being In The Right Place At The Right Time: Look… I’m not one of those people who say Triple H wasn’t a talented in-ring performer and deserving of the accolades and the (multiple) Hall Of Fame inductions he has received. He was one of the best from his “era” and has participated in tons of great matches, storylines, and moments.

I’m also not someone who says Paul Levesque married Stephanie McMahon because of the power that he would gain. While I can’t say that the idea of gaining power never crossed his mind at any point, I think it’s pretty obvious, back then and even all these years later, that he loves that woman simply based on the look in his eyes when he sees her.

With that said… it’s wild how much luck he has almost stumbled into.

It has been said by multiple people, including Triple H himself, that he was “recruited” by The Kliq when he joined the WWF because he lived a clean lifestyle, with no alcohol or drugs, and the Kliq members were looking for someone who could be a designated driver for the group after shows.

So, right off the bat… if Paul Levesque loved to pop pills, smoke weed, or down cases of beers, there’s no telling where his career would’ve gone.

Then, he was given his biggest and best push by becoming the new leader of Degeneration X, only because of Shawn Michaels being sent into an early retirement. What happens if Shawn doesn’t seriously injure his back in a Casket Match against The Undertaker at the 1998 Royal Rumble… or, what happens if Shawn doesn’t get sent off to rehab, where he eventually finds religion and falls in love with the woman who would go on to become the mother of his children, as the conspiracy theories indicate? Shawn obviously remains the leader of DX, and remains one of the biggest stars in all of wrestling, and although Hunter’s friendship keeps him relevant, I can’t picture him becoming a top tier guy with Shawn “in the way.”

Next, as he is rising through the ranks in the WWF, he is still viewed as “behind” guys like The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. What happens? Hollywood comes calling for The Rock, and injuries came calling for Austin, shortening his career severely. This opened the door for Triple H to take his place as the company’s showcase performer.

As Paul Levesque gained more and more power in his backstage role with the company, he was always going to be second fiddle, at best, to Vince McMahon, who was always thought to be running WWE with two iron fists until he literally died in “the chair” one day. Then, Vince McMahon did a bunch of Vince McMahon things that people assumed Vince McMahon did, but could never prove that Vince McMahon did, until it was proven that Vince McMahon did those things… and suddenly, Vince was out, and Mr. Levesque was the “face” of the corporate side of WWE, where he continues at today.

This is all without discussing that relationship with Stephanie. They were placed in an on-screen relationship, and then, without anyone knowing it at the time, began to develop real feelings for each other as they continued to work and travel together. What happens to Paul Levesque if he is never chosen to be in an on-screen relationship with Stephanie McMahon? He was already a multiple-time World Champion by that point, but does he win a dozen more World Titles over the course of his career? Off-screen, does he ever gain a corporate role with WWE if he never begins dating Stephanie, and remains in a relationship with Joanie “Chyna” Laurer?

Whether you like Triple H or not, and whether you like Paul Levesque or not, there is absolutely no denying that the man has continued finding himself in the right place at the right time, and it has advanced his career on and off-screen for the last quarter-century.

What are some of your favorite instances of luck in the long and storied history of pro wrestling? You know the routine by now… feel free to hit me up in the comments section below, on Twitter (@HustleTheSavage), or on Bluesky (@aaronhyden.bsky.social), and let me know what’s on your mind.

Now, let’s switch things over to my Weekly Power Rankings before closing it out with the list of songs I was listening to as I put this column together.

Weekly Power Rankings

Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita: In the moment, I was really surprised over the result of this one. I fully expected to see Takeshita get the win to become the new AEW Continental Champion, and even though he busted his ass, he came up just short. Of course, after the match, we found out why Mox retained the title, but it is what it is. This was such a physical battle between two of the hardest hitters in the game today.

Bandido vs Andrade El Ídolo: It was a straight up singles match, with nothing on the line, but you couldn’t tell either of these men that. This was a first-ever singles match (they were on opposite ends of a six-person mixed tag in AAA in 2022) between two of the greatest Mexican wrestlers of this generation, and I think they lived up to the “Dream Match” tag that many people hit it with, while also leaving the door open for any rematches in the future.

FTR vs The Young Bucks: As I said in my Revolution review, I think this might be my least favorite straight up two-on-two match that these teams have had with each other, and it’s still something I have high in my Power Rankings. It was still great, but it didn’t feature the pacing that their other matches had, so I rate them a little higher. This was still a great showcase for two teams that many feel are the best in the world, and the best of an entire generation.

Kyle Fletcher vs “Speedball” Mike Bailey: Fletcher has truly developed his game to the point where he can have great matches with any opponent at any time. I love that for him, but I also love that for me, as a fan and a viewer.

MJF vs “Hangman” Adam Page: Chaos. Anarchy. Violence. Physicality. Blood. Gore. For fans of this type of match, it was everything you could’ve wanted or needed it to be. I’ve been clear that these types of things aren’t for me, but with the right story, I will sit through a match. I won’t watch entire shows like this, but for what it was, this was entertaining, and it didn’t feel like it was anywhere near as long as it was. It shocked me to discover the match went over 46 minutes. In the moment, it felt like 30 minutes.

Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis vs Mistico, Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey: AEW? Check. Trios match? Check. I knew what to expect going in, and I got exactly what I expected. Sometimes, that’s all you need.

AEW Returns: Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega… Revolution was a huge night for people returning to AEW. The company’s injured list is really long, but to get that much talent back in the mix in one night is huge for them.

Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton: Everyone suspected one of them would turn heel on the other, even if we didn’t think it would happen this early in the story’s build. It was still very well done, with Orton getting to shine as the sadistic heel that he has always excelled at being. We do need to talk about repetition, though. In 2023, Brock Lesnar turned heel on Cody Rhodes. 2024 saw The Rock turn heel on Cody. 2025 saw John Cena turn heel on Cody. Now, we have Randy Orton turning heel on Cody in 2026. One, is Cody a terrible friend? Everyone seems to turn on him at some point. Two, can we go ahead and pencil in 2027 story where CM Punk turns heel on Cody?

Mascara Dorada vs Andrade El Ídolo: Andrade is firing on all cylinders right now, doing what might be the best work of his entire career. If we aren’t already there, we might be coming close to the point that AEW might have to put him in the World Title picture. I’m just saying.

Brody King vs Swerve Strickland: Another super physical match in a night full of them for AEW. Not something that’s going to be on year-end Match Of The Year lists, but that’s fine.

Finn Balor: Fans have been wanting to see him as a face again, and now, that’s what we’re going to get. You can already envision the return of The Demon, too, as Finn goes for his revenge after being kicked out of The Judgment Day.

Mark Briscoe & The Young Bucks vs Tommaso Ciampa & FTR: A fun television bout that continues feuds and sets the table for an upcoming pay-per-view match. Easy peasy.

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero: *ahem* A fun television bout that continues feuds and sets the table for an upcoming pay-per-view match. Easy peasy.

Raw Women’s Gauntlet: All six women involved worked really hard with something on the line (a shot at AJ Lee and the Women’s Intercontinental Title), and they were obviously given a bunch of time to work with due to the Gauntlet format. Works for me.

Penta vs El Grande Americano: It feels like Penta has faced EGA 200 times now, but it also feels like Penta and EGA have had 200 good matches against each other now. Again… works for me.

Megan Bayne & Lena Kross: Congratulations to the brand new AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions, who look like they could be monster heel champs that are going to take a Herculean effort to topple if they’re booked right.

Birthright: A stable of young second and fourth-generation (in the case of Uriah Connors) wrestlers is an interesting idea to begin with, but having them aligned on-screen with William Regal and Fit Finlay only adds to the intrigue. We’ll see where it goes.

Jack Perry: Congratulations to the brand new AEW National Champion. He remains over with live crowds, and as long as he isn’t being presented as some tough guy heel, he’s in the right spot.

This Week’s Playlist: “I Ain’t No Cowboy” by Luke Combs… “Scared Of Tha Thugz” by DJ Caipo, Krayzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Layzie Bone & Pozition… “Freakin’ Out” by Dexter & The Moonrocks… “Into Oblivion” by Lamb Of God… “El Vacio” by Lamb Of God… “Blunt Force Blues” by Lamb Of God… “HEINOUS” by UnityTX… “ALWAYS LET YOU DOWN” by Bilmuri & A Day To Remember… “DANGEROUS” by Magnolia Park… “drown” by Siamese… “Livin’ For” by Kensington… “Enemies” by BigXThaPlug & Ro$ama… “White Jesus” by Rittz… “Keep It Like That” by Rittz & Vinnie Paz… “Sound Check” by Rittz & Jelly Roll… “High Five” by Rittz… “Nowhere To Run” by Rittz… “Turn Down” by Rittz… “In My Zone” by Rittz, B.o.B. & Mike Posner… “For Real” by Rittz… “Switch Lanes” by Rittz & Mike Posner… “Head Turner” by Rittz… “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson… “Forever And Ever, Amen” by Randy Travis… “Neon Moon” by Brooks & Dunn