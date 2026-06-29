*By Request*

“I’ve seen you write about being a fan of wrestling podcasts and you even quote them sometimes. I was wondering if you could talk about the podcasts you like most and what makes you a fan of them? I’m ashamed to admit I spend a ton of time listening to wrestling podcasts on my drive to and from work or at the gym.”

I’m in a similar boat.

When I’m working on my columns, it’s usually in the middle of the night, after my wife and daughter have gone to sleep. Having a seven-year-old daughter tends to mean I’m dealing with a whirlwind of a tornado of a ball of energy, so it’s difficult for me to get a ton of work done during the daytime hours. If I’m sitting in my office at 3am and doing work while my family is asleep, maybe I don’t want to be listening to bass-heavy rap music or the over-the-top guitars and drums of metal music. When that happens, I turn to wrestling podcasts to keep me entertained.

There’s a ton that I can say I listen to, but a bunch of them are strictly based on that week’s guest or particular topic, so I wouldn’t consider them my “favorite” shows or anything. If we’re talking about shows that have me as a regular listener, that list narrows a bit.

Let’s talk about them, in no particular order…

Fightful: This is an easy one. If you’ve been reading my stuff for a while, you know that Sean Ross Sapp is a close friend of mine, going all the way back to before he became a “name” in the wrestling news business. We have supported each other’s ventures through the years, and part of my support of him includes listening to podcasts that he’s on, whether it’s ones that he hosts or ones that he makes appearances on, and that doesn’t give me any shortage of content to check out.

Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru & Jim Cornette Experience: Corny is one of the more polarizing figures in all of pro wrestling. It seems like you either love him or you hate him, with no real in between. I’ve seen him called racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, stuck in his “old school” ways, an asshole, and just about everything negative you can say about a man from Kentucky that will be turning 65 years old this year.

I don’t buy a lot of that.

If you listen to his shows, it’s pretty clear that he isn’t exactly the biggest fan of women’s wrestling, often choosing to skip the women’s matches on WWE and AEW shows when he and his co-host, Brian Last, are reviewing shows. I’ve never met Jim Cornette, so I could be wrong here, but that doesn’t across as “I hate women” to me. He speaks fondly of a lot of women from “his” time, so it just comes across as him not being a fan of the way women’s wrestling is handled in the modern era. You could say that about him and a lot of men’s wrestling today, as well.

Now, when it comes to wrestling, and wrestlers, from places like Japan and Mexico… I’d listen to your argument there if you hated him for those opponents. Not only does he not seem to be a fan of wrestling from those places, especially the modern stuff, but he’s quick to poke fun at their names, even if it’s low hanging fruit. He’ll refer to Konosuke Takeshita as “Take-a-shit” and Asuka as “Oscar.” Stuff like that. To be completely fair to him, though… he calls Don Callis “Don Phallus,” Kyle Fletcher “Kyle Felcher,” Seth Rollins “Seth FRANKLIN Rollins,” and so on, so it might just be his thing. If he ONLY did it for women or foreign talent, that would be different.

What I like most about Corny’s shows are his encyclopedic mind. The man seems to remember every wrestling show that has ever taken place, whether he was there personally or not. He can tell you when Wrestler A faced Wrestler B at a house show in Memphis off the top of his head, and can also tell you about the story that led to the match happening, as well as a funny anecdote about what happened to Wrestler B on his drive to Louisville for the next weekend’s show.

When I listen to wrestling podcasts, I don’t need to listen to 28 different people reviewing this week’s episode of Raw or last weekend’s AEW pay-per-view. I’m watching those shows myself. I don’t need that many takes on what I just witnessed with my own two eyes. Instead, I would much rather sit underneath the proverbial “learning tree” and hear stories from years gone by. Maybe I’ve already heard the stories, and maybe I haven’t, but getting to hear from the people who were there and who knew the people that were there is a blast for me. There are some great storytellers in the world of wrestling podcasts, but partially due to that memory of his, I’m not sure anyone is better at it than Jim Cornette is.

Oh, and there isn’t anyone better at doing ad reads, either. Hearing him go off about family-sized stockpots and acquiring the legal services of Stephen P. Newwwww is amazing, and it’s one of the rare occasions that I don’t skip ad reads altogether.

83 Weeks With Eric Bischoff: Like Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff is another one of pro wrestling’s most polarizing figures. You either think he’s a smug, smarmy bastard that is still coasting off of something that he helped to orchestrate 30 years ago, or you think he’s one of the most important figures in all of wrestling over the last 30 years that just so happens to be a smug, smarmy bastard.

I don’t partake in every episode of 83 Weeks, but when I do tune in, I enjoy it. My only real issue is the lack of overall content. Eric doesn’t watch the AEW product, doesn’t watch the WWE product regularly, and isn’t watching things like TNA, New Japan, or anything else. Usually, when he does check things out from the here and now, it’s more likely to be that he saw clips on social media, and not the original match/segment/show itself. That obviously narrows down the things he can talk about on his show, so that means he and Conrad Thompson go to the WCW well time and time again. I don’t need back-to-back episodes about the nWo, followed by back-to-back episodes about WCW, followed by an episode about Hulk Hogan, and then back to an episode on the nWo again.

I do love his takes on business, though. He is able to break down numbers, financials, and what things mean better than perhaps any other wrestling podcast host.

What’s Your Story With Stephanie McMahon: I’ve said it in a previous column, but I enjoy Stephanie’s podcast. It’s another one where I only tune in when the guest is someone I’m particularly interested in, but I enjoy Steph and her co-host, Elyse Dudzinski, in their roles.

In a world where almost every wrestling podcast is hosted by men who are looking to be as loud and over-the-top as possible, it’s refreshing to get the perspective of women sometimes. Both Stephanie and Elyse are moms, and that comes across a lot in the show, especially when the guest is someone on the younger side. Like I said, it’s refreshing to get a different take on things in what is otherwise a testosterone-driven side industry about a testosterone-driven industry.

Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard/JBL: When Bruce Prichard is actually available to do his own podcast, I rarely check the episodes out. Bruce is someone who has been involved in the wrestling business for well over 50 years now, so he has a lot of knowledge about the sport and how it operates. Of that, I have no doubt. However, when I listen to Bruce Prichard speak, I need to put a drain pan next to my speakers, because he comes across as the slimiest bastard you’ll ever see. Nothing he says sounds genuine or honest, and he has spent decades being a “yes man” for Vince McMahon while constantly telling everyone he’s the only “no man” that has ever been around Vince McMahon. If Bruce and Conrad Thompson are covering a topic I REALLY care about, I’ll tune in.

For multiple reasons, Bruce has been unable to regularly appear on his own podcast. Usually, Conrad would post a “remix” episode, which is just a fancy name for a rerun that has already aired. If WrestleMania was coming up, you’d get a lot of episodes that were WrestleMania-centric, and so on. Somewhere along the way, though, Conrad was able to strike a deal with John Bradshaw Layfield to co-host the show with him. JBL was a complete breath of fresh air on the show. He’s a lot more engaging than Bruce, with a much better sense of humor and has no problem making fun of himself without trying to say that everything he’s ever been involved with was great.

With JBL, I went the opposite route. I was checking out every episode unless the topic that was being covered is something I REALLY didn’t care about. Like I said, JBL is a lot more engaging and entertaining, so I had a much easier time listening to him speak about things. Outside of a couple month stretch from late-2025 to early-2026, JBL has been Conrad’s co-host for about a year-and-a-half now.

I will admit, though… I don’t think I’m as entertained by the show as much these days. JBL is still funny and tells fantastic stories about his time in the business, but man, his reputation as an asshole, bully, and so on seems to be heading in the opposite direction these days. He’s almost TOO happy and TOO nice these days. If you listen to episodes that he’s on, every person that comes up in conversation is a “great, great guy” and an “awesome person” and a “amazing wrestler,” and every match or storyline that comes up was a “tremendous piece of business,” blah blah blah. Everyone and everything WWE related is the best thing ever, but don’t worry, AEW fans, because everyone and everything AEW related is also the best thing ever. When you hear that for two-plus hours every week, it can become juuuuust a bit tedious, and you begin to question how genuine he is, too.

I’d still rather listen to JBL than Bruce Prichard, though, that’s for sure.

Insight with Chris Van Vliet: I’m a little late to the Chris Van Vliet bandwagon. It has nothing to do with him, but when he first started to really make a name for himself in the wrestling podcast world, I wasn’t really listening to any shows. He and I have followed each other on Twitter forever, and I knew he was doing shows, but I was strictly music back then when I was choosing to listen to something.

I don’t remember when I first decided to actually sit and check out an entire show of his, but I’m glad I did. First and foremost, he has some incredible guests on his show. Where else are you getting full length, one-on-one interviews with the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Paul Heyman, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, MJF, the Hardys, AJ Styles, Bryan Danielson, Mick Foley, Iyo Sky, Jelly Roll, Hulk Hogan, and on and on and on and on? On top of the biggest stars from the past and present, he has been able to have guests like Heidenreich, Marc Mero, Buff Bagwell, and more, who have fantastic stories to tell.

It’s not just getting a who’s who list of guests, though. CVV has mastered the art of the interview. He knows when to press, but he also knows when to sit back and let the guests tell their stories. I’ve seen far too many interviewers who seem to feel like they’re the star, and you’ll hear them speaking over their guests or cutting them off before they’re done speaking. This isn’t a knock on Chris at all, but he knows that people are tuning in for what the guest has to say, not what he says to say, and he lets that fall in place. Of course, he has his weekly “Ask CVV” episodes, where he answers fan questions for an hour or so if you’re someone that does, in fact, care about what he thinks.

While we’re talking about Chris Van Vliet interviews… if you haven’t already done so, please check out the episode he did with comedians Dan Soder and Will Sasso on May 21st. No wrestling interview has ever made me laugh that hard. I’m not sure that Chris said a total of 20 words for the entire duration of that. It was basically Soder and Sasso riffing for an hour and 45 minutes with PERFECT impressions. It isn’t just “I sound like Randy Savage,” either. It’s things like impressions of Ric Flair not being able to stop talking while he’s on the phone with Dusty Rhodes, while Dusty tries to politely get off the phone to eat dinner or play catch with Cody in the backyard. Fantastic stuff.

Grilling JR: Here’s another “learning tree” series for me. Jim Ross has been through a ton, health-wise, especially in recent years, and at 74 years old, he’s obviously closer to the end of his career than the start of it. However, he still remains sharp, and he proves that on the show. When Conrad Thompson asks him something about a specific match or moment… say from his time in Mid-South in the early 80s… JR is still able to recall everything, including the little details and minutia. Too many of these shows feature hosts that can’t remember things from the past, whether it’s due to old age, brain trauma from being in the business too long, or a lack of desire to speak about certain topics. I really appreciate the fact that Jim can still tell these stories.

Here’s where it gets a little weird, though. Some of you are going to think this is a mean thing to say, while others will get exactly what I’m talking about, but I don’t like hearing about Jim’s late wife, Jan.

Hear me out.

I’m someone that feels very uncomfortable when people around me speak about loved ones that they’ve lost. It’s not that I don’t care or anything like that. I just feel very awkward hearing about your friends and family that have passed away. The more it’s brought up… or the more it comes up as we get farther and farther from the time of death… it becomes even more awkward.

Have you ever been in a good mood, listening to a song or something, and then someone tells you “this song reminds me of my mom that passed away in 2022” out of nowhere? I bet your mood changes, even just a little bit. Now imagine that person telling you that this reminds them of their mom, and that reminds them of their mom, and their mom loved to cook this, and their mom was a huge fan of this TV show, and their mom grew up in this state, and their mom collected these, and their mom, and their mom, and their mom, mom, mom, mom, mom.

That’s Jim Ross. Jan passed away over nine years ago, but he still mentions her in seemingly every episode, and usually more than once. Love is love. I get it. If anything happened to my wife, I’d be a complete and total wreck, especially if it was a more sudden thing like what happened to Jan. I’m not saying that Jim needs to “get over it” or anything. I just, as I said, feel uncomfortable hearing about that type of thing, almost as if I’m being privy to a conversation I wasn’t supposed to be a part of, you know?

Don’t let that scare you away from Grilling JR. It’s not like he just sits there yelling out how much he misses his wife, and then openly weeps for 20 minutes straight every week. It’s just a personal thing of mine, and it might even be something that bothers you in the slightest. If you’re looking for some great stories about some of the biggest eras in pro wrestling history, this is a great show for you.

If you don’t see a show listed here, it’s far more likely that I haven’t checked the show out yet than I simply dislike it. Do you listen or watch any wrestling podcasts? Which shows are you a fan of? Conversely, are there any shows that you hate? As always, feel free to hit me up in the comments section below, on Twitter (@HustleTheSavage), or on Bluesky (@aaronhyden.bsky.social), and let me know what’s on your mind.

Now, let’s get to my Weekly Power Rankings before closing things out with the list of songs I was listening to as I put this column together.

Weekly Power Rankings

Will Ospreay vs Swerve Strickland: For better or worse, this match was everything that people think modern wrestling is… violent, hard-hitting, a roller coaster ride, and of course, lots and lots and lots and lots of kicking out from moves that should’ve killed lesser people. I know a lot of people hate the finisher spam and kickout thing, but I like it to a certain extent. If it’s done right, it draws me in as a viewer. For 20-something minutes, I felt that Ospreay and Swerve were having an absolute Match Of The Year type of classic. They were wrestling like two men desperate to pick up the win and earn a cherished prize, because that’s exactly what they were. A World Title shot at AEW’s biggest show of the year was on the line, and they were fighting to outdo each other and prove who wanted to win more. Then, somewhere along the way, they began to kick out of ungodly amounts of pain and suffering. One “death blow” after another, unable to pick up the victory. Then, they reached the point where they took THAT to the next level. No-selling finishers, kicking out at one, and so on. It began to reach ridiculous levels before Ospreay was finally able to put Swerve away. At one point, the match was guaranteed to be getting 5 Stars from me, but I had to “penalize” it somehow. The only thing I could think of was to take a quarter-star away. 4.75 Stars… still an incredible match that will probably end up being one of the favorites for my Match Of The Year to close out 2026, but not “perfect.” Can you imagine either of these men losing a match moving forward to one measly finishing move? If they aren’t being literally decapitated or being shot in the face, how are they expected to lose now? The AEW World Champion is going to have to attempt legitimate murder to defeat Ospreay now, or what was the point of this? As it is, this was still an absolutely phenomenal match. I’m just sad that it needed to reach the level it did, or I would’ve found it to be even better.

Kenny Omega vs Zack Sabre Jr: My favorite part of the match was the blending of in-ring styles. ZSJ’s world-class technical ability, combined with his submission wizardry, mixed with Omega attempting to counter that with a shift to a more hardcore style and wanting to turn back the clock with fast-paced, high-flying offense. They brought the best out of each other.

Maya World vs Mercedes Moné: Initially, I gave this match 4 Stars, but I couldn’t help but feel like I was too harsh in my criticisms. I felt that a large portion of the final however many minutes were affected by what seemed like Maya being exhausted. The reaction I saw online was almost universally positive, with people praising Maya for her performance and all but threatening Tony Khan’s life if he doesn’t capitalize on the momentum she built up here. I was curious to see if I was underselling the match, so I went back and watched it again. You know what? I was. Yes, Maya seemed like she was exhausted, but it’s because she was. It was the biggest match of her career, on the biggest stage of her career, against the woman she grew up idolizing, mere weeks after an earth-shattering personal tragedy rocked her entire family. The exhaustion seemed to fit the story more on second watch. This truly was a star-making performance for Maya World, or at least it should be if Tony Khan follows up on it correctly, which isn’t exactly his strong suit.

Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker: A very physical WWE-style Steel Cage Match that started somewhat slow, but continued to build as the match went on. It ended up being really good, even though Seth winning was a bit of a questionable decision. Bron could’ve used the win a lot more.

Jon Moxley vs Bandido: As great as he is in the ring, Bandido is still an RoH wrestler, while Mox is Mox. The outcome wasn’t ever really in question, but they had quite the match getting to that outcome. Mox nearly tearing Bandido’s mask off completely was weirdly funny, too.

The Young Bucks vs El Sky Team vs Unbound Co: No storyline, no ring psychology, no concern for the health of anyone else in the ring… just spots. If you require more out of your wrestling, this won’t be for you. For everyone else, you’ll love this one.

Cody Rhodes vs Gunther vs Sami Zayn: Honestly, it doesn’t even matter how good the match was. It could’ve been the greatest wrestling match of all-time, or it could’ve been the worst wrestling match of all-time. In the grand scheme of things, all that will be remembered is Sami Zayn winning his first World Title after a decade on the main roster. What a moment. Unfortunately for Sami’s “ride or die” fans, the early rumor is that his title reign might be very long. People are already speculating that Brock Lesnar could show up and answer an open challenge from Sami, taking the title and heading to SummerSlam to defend against Oba Femi. If that happens, the reaction online is going to be so much fun to witness. People are going to have a meltdown.

Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs MJF, Kazuchika Okada, Andrade El Idolo, Jake Doyle, Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight: It didn’t make sense to have a 12-man Steel Cage Match, and although things were made better by having a much larger, circular cage, it still didn’t make sense. Nothing in this story made any sense, from the beginning to the end. The match was nice and violent, though. I don’t think AEW needs to add this “Death’s Door” match to its regular rotation, like it sure seems like they’re planning to do, but that’s not my decision, obviously.

Thekla vs Starlight Kid: A couple months back, I said that All In(nit) should feature Thekla defending the AEW Women’s World Title against Mercedes Moné if AEW wants the show to be as special as it can be. When I said it, I don’t know if I was truly expecting Thekla to still have the title. She was about two-and-a-half months in as the champion at the time of that column, but I wasn’t sure that Tony Khan would be able to keep someone like Mercedes away from the title for that long. Fast forward to today… Mercedes has won a shot at the title at All In(nit), and Thekla continues to be the champion. Could Thekla lose the title before August 30th? Yes. That’s still two months away, but the seeds have been planted. This was a fun Stardom-style match that featured some laughable overacting and overselling from Stardom President Taro Okada at ringside.

Shota Umino vs Pac: The IWGP Global Heavyweight Title was only won by Shota two weeks ago, so I wasn’t expecting a title change here, but that didn’t hurt the match quality at all. Pac is still one of the best in the business, even if he doesn’t always get pushed like it.

Alpha Academy: They had a really entertaining segment, with Chad Gable apologizing to Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri, only for Maxxine to angrily turn him down and not accept the apology. They’re building tension, and when Gable eventually does reunite with Otis and Tozawa (especially Otis), fans are going to lose their minds. Give all three of them a push. Gable as the singles star, with Otis and Tozawa as a really fun “big man/little man” tag team. Let’s get crazy.

Iyo Sky vs Liv Morgan: An especially physical performance from Liv Morgan, but fun work from both women. Iyo gets the Queen Of The Ring win, and she calls her shot to face… Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Okay. No complaints here.

Kendal Grey: I haven’t had a chance to watch Great American Bash yet, but congratulations to the brand new NXT Women’s Champion, who defeated Lola Vice to win the title. Nothing against Lola Vice, but this was a great call. Kendal is so, so good already. She’s 25 years old, and is barely two years removed from her pro debut, but she is on the fast track to a huge career. I think she’s main roster ready right now, but it probably isn’t a bad idea to keep her in NXT for the time being and let her continue growing as a character.

Rey Fenix vs Nathan Frazer: Seeing the AAA Cruiserweight Title defended on WWE programming is strange enough. The title match taking place in London made it even more strange. Strange? Yes. Cool? Yes. Enjoyable? Also yes.

Konosuke Takeshita vs Ricochet: It’s lost in the shuffle after an amazing pay-per-view, but these two had a good’n on television leading up to Forbidden Door. Sometimes, you don’t need much more than that.

Jey Uso vs Oba Femi: Surprisingly, this was the second longest singles match on the main roster for Oba, behind only his Saturday Night’s Main Event match against Cody Rhodes. Jey had just enough offense to look strong, but the right man won.

Bron Breakker & Austin Theory vs The Street Profits: Whether you’re someone who feels Montez Ford should be given a singles push or not… or if you’re one of those people who feel Angelo Dawkins is the one who deserves a singles push… things are better when the Street Profits have tag titles in their possession.

Kevin Knight vs Dezmond Xavier: Things haven’t really gone the way I thought or hoped they would for the Rascalz after they signed with AEW. They keep having good matches, this one included, but they’ve already pretty much faded into the background, which is a disappointment.

Bandido, Brody King & Mistico vs Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta: Just your normal tease for the upcoming pay-per-view that we always get during “go-home” week on AEW television. Nothing more, nothing less.

Blake Monroe: She made her main roster debut by going after Giulia, which could be a great decision. They squared off with each other seven times in 2023, back when they were both on the Stardom roster, and that included an entertaining singles bout (their only singles encounter) during the 5STAR Grand Prix tournament. We’ll see where things go from here.

This Week’s Playlist: “Shimmering Scars” by Muse… “Piece Of Your Love” by Rod Wave… “Babylon So Evil” by Capleton, Damian Marley & Stephen Marley… “I Love You Out Loud” by Larissa Lambert… “So Close” by Larissa Lambert… “Teenagers” by My Chemical Romance… “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” by My Chemical Romance… “Fairytale Of New York” by Good Charlotte… “The Anthem” by Good Charlotte… “I’d Do Anything” by Simple Plan… “I’m Just A Kid” by Simple Plan… “Addicted” by Simple Plan… “Perfect” by Simple Plan… “Jet Lag” by Simple Plan & Natasha Bedingfield… “The Glory Of Love” by New Found Glory… “My Friends Over You” by New Found Glory… “Check Yes, Juliet” by We The Kings… “Superman” by Goldfinger… “Right Now” by SR-71… “Stutter” by Marianas Trench… “Good To You” by Marianas Trench & Jessica Lee… “Just The Girl” by The Click Five… “Memory” by Sugarcult… “Swing, Swing” by The All-American Rejects… “The Best Is Yet To Come Undone” by Lit