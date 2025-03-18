If you’ve read my columns before, you know that I usually have my Power Rankings come after whatever my main topic for the week happens to be. Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with migraine-like headaches pretty much all week, and it has taken me away from my computer. I didn’t get time to write about a “main topic,” but I wanted to get something done, so it’s just Power Rankings this week.

I’m hoping to get in to see a doctor at some point this week, as I rarely ever get headaches of any kind, let alone migraines that put me down for days at a time. Hopefully, that will get me back on track for a regular week of writing, but we’ll see, I guess.

(Writer’s Note: After posting that, I ended up going to the hospital, and ended up being there for almost 12 hours, hence this column being posted way later than I usually put things up. I just got home, and haven’t been able to watch this week’s episode of Raw yet, so that will be included in next week’s column.)

For now, though, let’s get to my Power Rankings, taking a look back at the week that was.

Weekly Power Rankings

CM Punk vs Seth Rollins: Only the people actually involved in the stories know the full extent of things, but the level of hatred that surrounds everything CM Punk has been involved in since returning to WWE has been epic. It makes every match, every promo, and every moment mean that much more. While I’m not necessarily a fan of where it looks like these two will be going at WrestleMania (more on that later), I have no doubt that it will entertain the hell out of me.

Giulia vs Stephanie Vaquer: A true “big fight” feel here, with two of the biggest free agent signings in recent NXT history. It’s a shame that Giulia is reportedly injured (or dealing with work visa issues, depending on what report you’re reading), sending her away for a while. This certainly won’t be the last time we see these two square off, and I’m looking forward to seeing them run it back.

Axiom vs Gunther: It was a lovely surprise to see Axiom get to make his main roster debut in front of his fellow countrypeople of Spain. Nobody on the planet should’ve thought he was going to beat Gunther, even in a non-title format, but the fans in Barcelona didn’t seem to get that memo. They were on the edges of their seats for every near fall. Gunther, to his credit, helped to make Axiom look like a million bucks, without looking like a bum himself. That’s a difficult thing to pull off in situations like this.

The Theater at MSG: There have been a million shows at Madison Square Garden through the years, and it’s always a great show. The Theater, actually located UNDERNEATH Madison Square Garden, is an absolutely gorgeous looking venue, and it made the entire episode of NXT look great. It’s not the biggest venue in the world, but I’d still love to see it used more in the future.

Katsuyori Shibata vs Ricochet: The last time these two were in a match together was almost a full decade ago, taking place on August 15th, 2015 in a ten-man tag match for New Japan. For multiple reasons, this looked like something we’d never be able to see, but I’m glad it happened. Say whatever you want about Ricochet’s heel run in AEW… and I’ll say that I never ever, ever, ever, ever, ever want to hear him cut a promo in any way, shape, or form… but he has been on fire in the ring. He’s wrestling with a real chip on his shoulder, after not being given any real regular opportunities to do so in WWE.

The Hardys vs FrAxiom: Matt and Jeff Hardy continue their nostalgia run, giving fans everything they want to see. Nathan Frazer and Axiom continue to show why they are the best tag team in the world today, and have been so for a while now. A fun, “Era vs Era” battle.

Je’Von Evans vs Ethan Page: This feud was really well done, and has helped benefit both men. Ethan Page got a chance to show off a really sadistic side to his character, but in doing so, it allowed for Je’Von Evans to show that he isn’t all smiles, either. I think Evans is on the verge of being a title contender, and I think he’ll be someone to watch very carefully coming out of WrestleMania season.

Roman Reigns: It remains a really big deal when Roman shows up. Seeing him make his presence known during the CM Punk vs Seth Rollins match was fun. As I said, I’m still not a fan of the idea of these three having a Triple Threat at WrestleMania, but I’m sure they’re going to beat the shit out of each other, so at least I’ll enjoy watching it.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs The Beast Mortos: Speedball is an elite tier in-ring performer, and AEW is the perfect place for him to showcase his skills. His arrival here wasn’t a surprise, but that’s fine. They don’t always have to be. I’m eagerly anticipating his future with the company.

DIY vs The Street Profits: Largely because of the monopoly that The Bloodline had on the Tag Team Titles, it has been over four years since Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been titleholders in WWE. That’s crazy to me. They are LONG overdue, and it’s good to see them finally getting another chance to be atop the tag division.

Oba Femi vs Moose: I wouldn’t place it on the same level as some of Oba Femi’s other matches in his rise to the top of NXT, but it was a lot of fun nonetheless. It really is amazing to see how far Oba has come in a short amount of time. I continue to say it, but the sky really is the limit for him. We could be on the ground floor of seeing something very special with him.

Randy Orton vs Carmelo Hayes: It feels like Carmelo Hayes loses every match he participates in, even though he continues to look great in doing so. Like I said about Je’Von Evans earlier, I think Melo is someone to look out for once WrestleMania season is over and done with. He’s someone that could, and should, be a major player for the United States Title moving forward.

FTR vs Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly: Their first match was really good, and their second match was really good. Now, things are set up for a “rubber match” between the two teams, and I would be stunned if that one wasn’t really good, too. Sometimes it really is that simple.

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods: I’m still really disappointed in the heel turn for Kofi and Woods after it got off to such a great start, but them picking up a win is a positive. Sure, it was a distraction victory, but it was still a victory. They’re on a three-match winning streak on television, and it’s only a matter of time before they come after The War Raiders and their World Tag Team Titles.

A Complete Lack Of Self-Awareness: Vince Russo, one of the absolute dumbest people to ever get involved in the wrestling business, made news recently for saying that Paul Heyman is “one dimensional” as a promo man. Excuse me? Vince Bro Russo Bro, calling bro anyone bro one bro dimensional bro is bro fucking bro insane. That’s about as big a lack of self-awareness as you’ll ever see. Absolutely incredible. One dimension is still four dimensions more than anything Vince Russo has ever put together.

This Week’s Playlist: “Emergence” by Sleep Token… “Come Dine” by Slim Thung, Propain & Z-Ro… “Set It Off” by Slim Thug, Propain, Paul Wall, That Mexican OT & DRODi… “Houston Pt. 2 (Home Of The Texans)” by Slim Thug, Propain & Lil Keke… “No Sweat” by Key Glock… “Goodbye, Sunshine” by Coheed and Cambria… “Searching For Tomorrow” by Coheed and Cambria… “Play The Poet” by Coheed and Cambria… “Corner My Confidence” by Coheed and Cambria… “Someone Who Can” by Coheed and Cambria… “Sick” by The Rising Tide… “Send It On” by D’Angelo… “Bring The Pain” by Method Man… “Yeah Glo!” by GloRilla… “SUMO / ZUMO” by Denzel Curry… “Nosetalgia” by Pusha T & Kendrick Lamar… “Trouble On My Mind” by Pusha T & Tyler, The Creator… “Move That Dope” by Future, Pusha T, Pharrell Williams & Casino… “St. Elmo’s Fire” by John Parr… “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac