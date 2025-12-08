I’m not sure if you saw the title of this column, but that little “Part Three” at the end of it… well, that means this is the third part in a series. If you’ve been reading my columns for a while, you already know what this is about.

If you’re new around here, this series was partially inspired by the old Kayfabe Commentaries series “Wrestling’s Most Despised,” where fans would get to vote on who they feel are the most hated people in wrestling, and then a cast of characters including Kevin Nash, Bill Apter, The Blue Meanie, Sean Waltman, and others would react to the list. You’d hear raw, unfiltered opinions, ranging from personal interactions with the despised to show why they were included, to defending the names and saying why they might not belong on the list.

In two previous columns, I’ve put out a list of people who get a lot of hate from all corners of the internet, and I did the same as the cast from Kayfabe Commentaries… talk about whether or not I feel those on the list deserve to be there or not.

My list isn’t going to be in any particular order, and if you don’t see a name included here, it’s more than likely because I’ve talked about them in one of the previous editions of this series, so you can check those out if you’re curious.

Let’s get to the list, shall we?

Roman Reigns

Why He’s Hated: First and foremost, a ton of the hate he receives has to do with the fact that he has basically spent the entirety of the last five years working a somewhat part-time schedule and still dominating the WWE main event scene. That, of course, includes a 1,316 day reign as the WWE Universal Champion, which is absolutely unheard of in modern day “major” wrestling.

He also gets hated because of his methodical pace in the ring. While he was never mistaken for a mid-1990’s WCW Cruiserweight in the ring, he slowed things way down during the last five years, focusing more on storytelling that was unique during the pandemic, with zero fans in attendance for shows. In a company where people like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Sami Zayn have gotten a lot of shine through the years, Roman’s slower pace really stands out, and not always for good reasons.

The Verdict: Pro wrestling “styles” are completely subjective. That’s easy to figure out. Some people love Lucha Libre, while others think it’s too overly choreographed like a dance routine. There are a bunch of deathmatch fans, while others think it’s “garbage” wrestling that doesn’t require any talent whatsoever. Everyone likes something different. That’s why I get the polarizing reactions to Roman’s in-ring style. Over the last five-ish years, I’ve given four-plus stars to numerous Roman matches, and while I do enjoy the actual work he does, it’s mostly due to how much he has mastered the art of storytelling in a wrestling ring. More than anyone else in the sport, he understood how to make the most out of the unique situation that the COVID pandemic created. His trash talk and facial expressions were easier to hear and see without the in-person crowds, and his career took off to unforeseen heights.

There’s a difference between “I don’t like his matches” and “I don’t like him,” though. If you don’t find yourself entertained by Roman Reigns matches, that’s fine. You can hope and wish that WWE will push other people, and that’s also fine. Some of the hate Roman receives goes beyond that, though, and I think that’s weird. Unwarranted. He has done everything the right way, and has earned the spot and the accolades that he has received, becoming the “face” of the company for the “era” that we just lived through.

Cody Rhodes

Why He’s Hated: When you’re at the top of your particular field, there will always be people who want to see you fall. From the moment Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he has been treated and presented like the “next John Cena,” taking the crown for the biggest babyface on the roster. That’s going to get a lot of attention, and not all of it is going to be positive.

Something else that Cody gets hate for is the “phony” personality that many people feel he has. He dresses like a politician, smiles like a politician, answers questions like a politician, and generally comes across like a politician. When the average person thinks of politicians of any kind, they tend to think of bullshit con artists that would lie to anybody about anything anytime. Some people absolutely swear that Cody is putting on a front, and that he’s nowhere near as nice as his squeaky clean television persona portrays him as.

The Verdict: I’ve never met Cody, so I can’t personally speak on how nice of a human being he is. I have, however, spoken to several people that have met him. People that have met him during his current WWE run, his time with AEW, his time on the independent scene before AEW, and even during his time before he left WWE the first time. Do you know what every single one of those people has said about Cody?

That he seems like a genuinely nice guy.

Yes, I’m aware that a good con artist is going to get you to believe anything they want. However, you’re telling me that all of these people… from different parts of the world, who do not know each other in the slightest… all have the same story about him, matching the numerous other stories I’ve seen and heard through the years? You couldn’t find someone who met him on a bad day or when he was tired, hungry, and so forth?

I don’t get the hate for him. Unwarranted. He’s in the position that he’s in because he has earned it, because he fights hard to keep it, and because he has the personality for it. He’s the “next John Cena” because, like Cena, he is someone that the younger fans can watch and strive to be like. He has handled the extra stress and pressure that comes with that role extremely well

Dax Harwood

Why He’s Hated: I first started noticing hate being sent in Dax’s direction due to his short-lived FTR podcast that he co-hosted with Matt Koon. Some people were upset that a current and active member of the AEW roster was able to have a podcast discussing current events and supposedly pulling the curtain back to give unfiltered opinions on what was going on in the company.

Then, there were times when he would say something on the podcast, get quoted verbatim on wrestling news sites and dirt sheets, and he would have a meltdown about things being taken out of context. That seemed to happen several times.

Others saw him as someone who kept talking about wanting to be open and honest with the fans, only to turn around and lie… or, at the very least, skirt the truth… on the show.

There was also the discussion about his mental health struggles, but how he seemed to do everything possible to make those struggles increase, including constant reactions to negativity on social media, as well as on the podcast itself.

The Verdict: I want to make one thing very clear here. From everything I’ve seen, heard, and read, I don’t think Dax Harwood is a bad guy. In fact, he comes across as a really solid dude that you’d want to hang out with.

However, if you’re looking at the reasons that Dax receives hate, I don’t think I have a choice but to say it is all Warranted.

He and Matt Koon may have been the only two people in the world who thought it would be a good idea for him to do weekly podcasts where he was basically dishing out gossip on his current coworkers and bosses.

Whose idea was it to combine mental health struggles, copious amounts of alcohol consumed, and a clear addiction to social media? His idea.

Nobody told him to say things on his show, and then turn right around and falsely claim to be misquoted and misunderstood when people were merely repeating exactly what it was that he said.

Time and time and time again, he kept taking the proverbial wheel of his own car, driving straight into light poles, and then wondering who the hell crashed his car. It just doesn’t make any sense, and it never did.

On the flip side of the coin, some of the things that were said to Dax on social media in the wake of the podcast controversy are ridiculous. Sending threats to his family, calling his eight-year-old daughter all sorts of disgusting names, and so on… if you participated in stuff like that, you probably don’t deserve to be drawing in breaths anymore.

Nick Khan

Why He’s Hated: He’s not someone you see out in front of a camera for interviews and podcasts very often, but he is someone whose name is constantly in the news. As the current WWE President and member of the TKO Board Of Directors, he has his hands in every business decision that WWE has made over the last few years, and has used his legal background to help put together all sorts of deals and contracts that have taken the company to record-breaking revenue and profitability year after year.

However, he receives hate because of that. Many deals… WWE’s working relationship with Saudi Arabia, their constant use of sponsors, and so on… aren’t viewed kindly by a vocal portion of wrestling fans, so he gets the blowback for them.

When he does make appearances in interviews, he tends to come across as robotic and without human emotions, instead focusing solely on money and business.

The Verdict: We, as a society, are in a very interesting time. The way we view billionaires and those responsible for billion-dollar deals and companies has shifted to almost immediate disgust. At face value, someone like Nick Khan should be viewed as being incredible at his job. It is his duty to make as much money as possible for WWE, and that is exactly what he has done since day one, working on a seemingly never-ending series of business deals that have taken the company to financial heights that they’ve never seen before. In the entire history of pro wrestling, nobody has ever taken a company to the financial heights that Nick Khan has taken WWE.

I certainly don’t agree with all of WWE’s business decisions. I’m not a fan of the Saudi Arabia stuff, and while I don’t think it distracts me from paying attention to matches, I probably wouldn’t have sponsor logos in every possible place in and around the ring. I just can’t find myself understanding why you should receive hate for doing precisely what your job title calls for, and for doing it well. Each and every person who hates on Nick Khan WISHES they could excel at their jobs the way he has at his. Unwarranted.

Michelle McCool

Why She’s Hated: Because of her marriage to The Undertaker and the perceived “benefits” she gets because of it. It’s that simple.

People feel that Taker replacing his old podcast co-host with his wife has completely tanked the enjoyment factor of the show. It used to be something of a “dudes being dudes” show, with a bunch of road stories being exchanged and a bunch of laughs being had between old friends. Now, it seems more like Mark Calaway buttoning up and not being able to talk about the wild things from wrestling past because his wife is sitting five feet away from him and staring at him. On top of that, she will often take over the interviews, speaking way more than her husband, asking more questions and responding to more of what the guests are saying.

This also comes at a time when Michelle replaced Mickie James out of nowhere as one of the mentors on the WWE LFG reality show. Mickie is an infinitely better in-ring worker than Michelle, with a much longer career, so people were left scratching their heads that a replacement like that was made. Immediately, the speculation was that Taker went to those in charge of things and begged and pleaded to get his wife on the show.

Her WWE Hall Of Fame induction also brought her a bunch of hate. She was portrayed as one of the best women to ever step foot inside of a wrestling ring, and as a dominant performer of her era, even though most hardcore fans couldn’t seem to remember anything she did that was newsworthy.

The Verdict: Warranted. 100% warranted. Without a doubt. I wasn’t a huge fan of Taker’s old podcast, but I would certainly check out episodes when the right guests were on. I liked the chemistry that he had with his old co-host, Matt Lyda, and Matt knew that the show wasn’t called “Six Feet Under With Matt Lyda” and knew how to take a backseat to the real star of the show. Michelle doesn’t seem to understand that at all. Every bit of hate she gets is accurate… she really does dominate the interviews, speaking more than her husband and often speaking over everyone else in the room. Nobody is tuning in for Michelle McCool, but she acts as though she’s the new Joe Rogan with a billion people following her every move.

While I do think she belongs in the WWE Hall Of Fame, I also feel that she was never someone who was at the top of her profession. Even when she was a champion, there were other women on the roster that were bigger and better. Her matches were decent enough, but does she have anything that she did in the ring that you remember all these years later? Her most memorable career moment was the stupid ass “Piggie James” storyline with… Mickie James.

Poor Mickie.

Initially, I had five more names to discuss in this column, but my week got really busy out of nowhere, so I ran out of time to complete everything. I suppose I’ll just have to save those names for a future edition of this series. It’s not like I’ll ever run out of names to talk about. There are always people getting hated on in pro wrestling.

Now, let’s get to my Weekly Power Rankings before closing things out with the list of songs I was listening to as I put this column together.

