WWE’s very first two-night edition of SummerSlam comes to an end today with night two of the “biggest party of the summer.”

How will night two stack up? If you read my review of the first night, you’d already know that the bar isn’t set very high. There were positives from last night’s show, but they weren’t enough to outweigh the negatives, in my opinion.

While I hope for a Show Of The Year contender tonight, I’ll settle for a night of coherent booking decisions, full of matches that all feel like they belong on a pay-per-view of this stature. On paper, night two features a much stronger card than night one, so that’s a step in the right direction.

Time to see how it goes.

Let’s rock.

Naomi vs Rhea Ripley vs Iyo Sky – Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Title

In what has to be an amazing moment for both of them, Naomi’s father played guitar for her entrance and walked her down to the ring. Very cool.

Also, if Rhea Ripley ever smiled and waved at me like she does to a bunch of people during her entrances, I would fold like an origami swan. I’m just saying.

Rhea and Iyo form a bit of an alliance to start the match, but it doesn’t last long as Rhea goes to give a big boot to Naomi, who ducks, forcing Iyo to take the boot in the mush.

Poor Naomi. She’s doing the best work of her entire career, but the crowd pops huge when she gets dumped out of the ring, because they want to see Rhea and Iyo go one-on-one. I get it. After their match at Evolution, I’m looking forward to their next singles encounter, too.

This has been a lot of fun so far. To paraphrase Woi Bar-ruh on commentary, it’s a clash of styles between the power of Rhea, the aerial excellence of Iyo, and the crazy of Naomi. All three women are being given opportunities to shine. We’re getting a bunch of the crowd-pleasing pin breakups at the 2.999 count.

Rhea hits Iyo with an Avalanche Riptide from the middle turnbuckle, but Naomi slides in and breaks up the pin attempt by rolling Rhea up for the three count. Naomi wins and retains her title. Good stuff to start the show. Now, let’s go ahead and get that singles match between Rhea and Iyo again, shall we? 3.75 Stars

Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy vs DIY vs Motor City Machine Guns vs Andrade & Rey Fenix vs The Street Profits vs FrAxiom – Six-Pack Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match for the WWE Tag Team Titles

Here. We. Go. The expectations for this one are through the non-existent roof of MetLife Stadium.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first TLC Match, both the Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz are shown in the crowd to really nice ovations. They, along with Edge and Christian, competed in that first TLC Match back at SummerSlam 2000.

I’m slightly disappointed that we’re getting the Wyatt Sicks entrance taking place in broad daylight. Not having this entrance happen in the dark seems like a missed opportunity.

Welcome to the latest match that makes me eternally thankful I don’t have to do play-by-play for. There’s no chance I’d be able to keep track of everything that has already taken place, and will eventually take place.

So far, we’re getting the usual trope in these types of matches… Team 1 and Team 2 fight in the ring while everyone else is at ringside, but once Team 1 disposes of Team 2, then Team 3 enters the ring to fight with Team 1, and we start all over again.

Axiom with a Spanish Fly to Angelo Dawkins from the top rope, sending them crashing through two tables at ringside. It was the finale of several top rope spots that destroyed a bunch of tables at ringside.

Candice LeRae gets in the ring to try and grab the titles for DIY, but her attempt is broken up by B-Fab, who is there to help the Street Profits. They are soon joined by Nikki Cross, and it’s catfight time.

Candice is dumped from the top of a giant ladder, and she goes crashing through a bridged ladder at ringside. That was nasty. LOL @ Johnny Gargano debating on whether he should check on his wife or try to win the match, then just giving her a thumbs up as he sets a ladder up.

Erick Rowan is in the ring, and he takes a ton of chair shots from the Profits before being sent through a table with a double team Spear.

The action is moving quicker than I can even type. This is incredible. We just had Tommaso Ciampa trying to grab the titles, only for the Machine Guns to pull the ladder out from underneath him, forcing him to hang from the stanchion. Nathan Frazer climbs the ladder in the corner and goes for the Edge-on-Jeff Hardy spear from WrestleMania 17, but Ciampa pulls his legs up and Frazer crashes and burns.

Uncle Howdy is in the ring now, becoming the 17TH PERSON to be involved in the match, and he knocks the Guns off of a ladder and through four stacked tables at ringside. Seconds later, Uncle Howdy is taken out and put through a table himself. In the distraction, though, it allows for Joe Gacy to climb another ladder and pull the titles down. The champions retain their titles in an insane car crash of a match. Spots, spots, spots, spots, spots, and more spots.

Overbooked, but in the best type of way. We’re already off to a much better start tonight. 4.5 Stars

Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria – No Disqualification, No Countout “Last Chance” Match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title (If Lyra loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Becky is the champion)

The song was already put out online, but this is the official debut of Becky Lynch’s new entrance music. I might not like the song as much as her old music, but it was a necessary change. If Becky’s going to move forward as a heel, then she needs something less upbeat that isn’t going to have crowds popping for and “singing” along to. It’s how a lot of people have felt about Seth Rollins and his entrance music.

I like the in-ring chemistry Becky and Lyra have. When they face each other, I know we’re going to get a physical match. It seems to be amplified here, with the lack of rules giving them a gigantic runway to use.

Becky pulls a zip tie out of a toolbox and cuffs Lyra’s hands together. She uses this opportunity to hit Lyra with a wrench. Well, that wasn’t very nice. It’s even less nice to get Lyra caught up on the ring post and then beat the holy hell out of her body with numerous stiff shots with kendo sticks, which she just did.

Credit where it’s due… Lyra has been wrestling for several minutes while her hands are cuffed, and she has had multiple bursts of offense nonetheless.

LOL @ Lyra trying to use the handle of a fire extinguisher to break the zip tie, but she couldn’t get it done, so she just crawls under the ring and comes out a minute later miraculously free.

The crowd has been pretty shitty for this match. I don’t know if it’s because they’re tired after the TLC spotfest, but they’re not reacting to much here. There’s also something going on in the stadium, as the crowd will randomly pop when nothing is happening during the match. (Writer’s Note: Apparently, the upper decks are doing the wave, which might be what the crowd reactions are.)

Bayley shows up at ringside to prevent Becky from attacking Lyra further. It eventually backfires, though, as Bayley goes to hit Becky, only to hit Lyra when Becky gets out of the way. A Manhandle Slam later, and Becky retains her title. Whoops.

After the match, I had to rewatch a spot that had everyone confused for a moment. While Lyra had her hands tied, she performed a slam on Becky that appeared to knock one of her hands free. Michael Cole and Woi Bar-ruh reacted as if she was free, but then, just like that, Lyra had both of her hands tied again. It really does appear as though one of her hands got free, but instead of freestyling it, Lyra actually put her own hand back into the cuffs so they could continue the match layout as planned. That was bad. Really bad. Sometimes, things don’t go as planned, and you need to pivot. I’m already seeing A LOT of hate on social media for the ridiculousness of Lyra putting herself back in the cuffs. It’s the kind of thing that completely ruins any suspense of disbelief.

Overall, the women worked hard, but even without the zip tie debacle, they may have been TOO ambitious with what they were trying to do. It was a really physical match, yes, but there were so many moments where nothing was going on, and it was just one woman walking around the ringside area and looking for a different weapon to use. With the crowd being distracted by their own antics on multiple occasions, it seems like I’m not alone in that thinking. This would’ve been better off without the No Disqualification stipulation. It also would’ve been better if it didn’t last nearly 30 fucking minutes, but hey, maybe I’m nitpicking now. I’m still giving them 3 Stars, though, because they worked hard, as I said. Unfortunately for both women, the spot with Lyra and the zip tie is probably the only thing people will remember from the match, and honestly? For good reason. That was so bad.

Solo Sikoa vs Jacob Fatu – Steel Cage Match for the WWE United States Title

The crowd seems to be focusing on the actual match again, but they definitely aren’t as amped up as they were during the first two matches of the show.

Solo just kicked out after back-to-back Moonsaults. On commentary, Michael Cole asks if that’s the first time anyone has ever kicked out of a Jacob Fatu Moonsault, and Woi says that it is. It’s crazy to have someone kick out of a move for the first time, but to do it after two of them.

Solo’s crew comes to ringside, but they’re immediately followed by Jimmy Uso, who tries to fight them off, but he falls victim to the numbers game.

Talla Tonga climbs the cage with a pair of handcuffs… oh, boy… and he cuffs Jacob to the corner of the cage. Jacob is cuffed for a grand total of approximately seven seconds before he breaks the cuffs and goes after Solo again. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter, as the numbers game takes over again. Solo’s crew is able to help him escape the cage, and the champion retains his title.

After the match, with Solo and Talla already walking away, Jimmy Uso attacks JC Mateo and Tonga Loa, getting them inside the cage. This leads to Jacob hitting them with a Moonsault from the top of the cage. It was a cool-looking spot that will be on highlight reels for a long time, but it wasn’t enough to save the match itself. It was okay, but nothing all that special, spending way too much time focusing on the interference of MFT. We know Solo and Jacob are capable of more. It’s just a shame they weren’t given the chance to show that here. 2.75 Stars

Dominik Mysterio vs AJ Styles – WWE Intercontinental Title Match

AJ with the mind games during his entrance, driving a lowrider to the side of the stage. He also has a shirt that says “Styles Heat” in the same design as Eddie Guerrero’s old “Latino Heat” shirts. Commentary says that Styles is wearing the same tights and boots that Eddie wore during his match against Rey Mysterio at SummerSlam 2005, which was, of course, a Ladder Match for the “custody” of an eight-year-old Dominik. They make it sound like it’s the EXACT gear Eddie wore in 2005, but it looks more like gear that was inspired by what Eddie wore. Well played, either way.

In the early moments, the crowd seems to be back. Loud dueling chants of “A-J Styles” and “Dirty Dom.” Reminiscent of the old John Cena crowd reactions, the chants for AJ are definitely coming from people with higher pitched voices, while the chants for Dom are coming from people with more bass in their voices.

Dom grabs a steel chair behind the ref’s back, and he tries the ol’ “Lie, Cheat, and Steal” routine, hitting the mat with the chair and then tossing it to AJ before collapsing. Before the ref turns around, AJ wraps the chair around his neck, then falls down, shaking his leg in “pain.” Cute. The obligatory “Eddie” chant breaks out.

Oh, hey, it’s another Eddie tribute. AJ locks in a Calf Crusher, but he ends up pulling Dom’s boot off in the process. With the ref distracted, Dom hits AJ with the boot. It’s enough wiggle room to let Dom hit a Frog Splash for the pin and the win. The champion retains his title. Fun action here, but that shouldn’t be a surprise. I’m sure some will complain about the multiple spots reenacting old Eddie Guerrero moments from the past, but I think it fits here. 3.5 Stars

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes – Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Title

The eyes of the wrestling world are on this match. There are a lot of different directions this can go, with some outcomes being more attractive than others

The John Cena “face turn” continues. His entrance starts off with the recent darkness, but then the bright colors appear before he comes out, and the crowd erupts. Cena is talking to Stu! He’s got the bright colors on, and he tells everyone that it’s time to go to work.

During the pre-match introductions from Alicia Taylor, there are VERY noticeable boos for Cody Rhodes. Cena’s reaction seems to be a unanimous face pop. Here we go. The fans at MetLife are going crazy, and the bell hasn’t even sounded yet.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say these fans want Cena to win here. Cody is getting booed for every bit of offense he performs, no matter how small it is.

The crowd comes unglued when Cena does his shoulder block, shoulder block, slam, Five Knuckle Shuffle combination.

LOL @ one fan yelling “same old shit” when Cody performs his elbow tribute to his father, mere moments after the same spots that Cena has been performing for over two decades.

Cody hits Cena with a Piledriver! LOL @ a dueling “you can’t do that” and “yes, you can” chant breaking out after the move. It’s still insanely weird to see a Piledriver on WWE programming again.

Cena with a Canadian Destroyer (American Destroyer? West Newbury Destroyer?) at ringside!

Attitude Adjustment from the top of one announce table and through the other announce table! Cena is really turning back the clock here, and the crowd is eating every bit of it up.

As they brawl through the crowd, Cody grabs a garbage can and throws it at Cena, who catches it effortlessly and stares at Cody. Badass.

This is already so much better than their match at WrestleMania, and I liked that match a lot more than the average fan did.

Cody undoes the bottom rope at the turnbuckle, and then uses the metal spike as a weapon. He looks conflicted as he does, telling Cena to stay down and looking at the crowd almost as if to apologize for his actions. Good drama there.

Three consecutive Cross Rhodes aren’t enough to put Cena away, and the crowd explodes when Cena kicks out. This brings out a “Super Cena” chant from the crowd, which is hilarious.

Back-to-back Attitude Adjustments from Cena, followed by a third one, this time of the Avalanche variety from the middle rope, and THAT isn’t enough to put Cody away, either! I’m disappointed that there wasn’t a “Super Cody” chant after that.

Cody slips out of another Avalanche Attitude Adjustment attempt after Cena sets a table up, then turns it into an Avalanche Cody Cutter through the table! He follows it up with another Cross Rhodes for the pin and the win. We have a brand new Undisputed WWE Champion, and Cody did it about as cleanly as you can in a Street Fight setting.

What a match. Easily the best singles match that Cena has had in a long, long time, and it was one of Cody’s best performances since returning to the company a few years back, as well. 4.5 Stars

After the match, Cody is completely in tears as Cena embraces him. They share some words that both men seem to appreciate wholeheartedly. Cody celebrates with some pyro before leaving the ring, letting Cena soak in some loud “thank you, Cena” chants.

As Cena is getting ready to leave the ring, BROCK LESNAR makes his return to the company. Oh, this is going to piss A LOT of people off. Michael Cole says “holy shit” clear as day. Brock, with damn near shoulder-length hair, makes his way to the ring. He gets in, and he hits Cena with an F5, leaving the former champion out on the mat. We go off the air as Brock heads back to ringside.

Well… holy shit. No matter what you expected to happen in the main event and/or the immediate aftermath, there was nobody that predicted the return of Brock Lesnar. It has been a weekend of misdirection from WWE, starting with the knee injury of Seth Rollins that never was, and then ending with the return of a man that everyone assumed was never coming back after being mentioned in the Vince McMahon legal issues.

As I said, Brock’s return is going to piss A LOT of people off. You have a lot of fans that are already upset over WWE’s relationship with Donald Trump, at least partially due to the allegations that have been thrown in Trump’s direction through the years. Hell, fans are already upset over WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia because of everything going on with the Saudi government. Brock having some heinous allegations thrown in his direction could’ve/should’ve made him persona non grata, but apparently, that isn’t the case. The problem now is that nobody’s minds are going to be changed. If you’re someone who thinks Brock did what he was accused of in the Janel Grant/Vince McMahon case, you can’t be swayed into thinking he’s innocent. At the same time, if you don’t think Brock did it, nothing is going to change your mind, either. This isn’t an example where WWE can just be like “hey, he was accused, but we found no wrongdoing, so he’s back,” and now, you’re alienating a percentage of your fanbase by bringing him back.

If we’re being honest with each other, a lot of the blame here falls on the shoulders of Dwayne Johnson for completely and royally fucking up the entire story of John Cena’s heel turn. In my opinion, WWE felt that they needed to do something major here, and without Rock’s involvement in the show… the popular prediction was that Rock would show up and give us a Cody heel turn to take the title from Cena… the company had their backs against the wall trying to come up with something that they felt would be big enough to match the hype.

They landed on Brock Lesnar.

Wow.

I really don’t even know what to say right now.

If you’re looking for my overall thought on night two of SummerSlam, it was a lot better than night one was. If you didn’t watch the show, I’ll give it a recommendation to check out. Just know that some of you are going to get that nauseous feeling as soon as you hear Brock’s entrance music.

Insane.