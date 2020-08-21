Capacity Quickly Reached for WWE ThunderDome at SummerSlam

It took just minutes for WWE ThunderDome to reach capacity for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.
As noted, WWE opened registration earlier this afternoon but they have since announced that all seats have filled up.
Registration for Monday’s RAW should open some time this weekend. SmackDown registration for tonight’s ThunderDome debut also filled up in minutes when registration was opened this past Tuesday night.
#WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #SummerSlam this Sunday.
Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #WWERaw! https://t.co/DCxLHsPRxW
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Files for New ThunderDome Trademarks
- News, Photos and Video from the WWE ThunderDome Sneak Peek Following Late Start
- Asuka Not Done with the Tag Division?, WWE Open to Asuka’s Character Taking a Darker Turn
- Possible Spoiler On Which Direction WWE Is Going With Top Raw Superstars
- Sonya Deville Testimony Reveals Disturbing Details of Messages from Man Who Tried to Kidnap Her, Updates on the Case
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive