Capacity Quickly Reached for WWE ThunderDome at SummerSlam

It took just minutes for WWE ThunderDome to reach capacity for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

As noted, WWE opened registration earlier this afternoon but they have since announced that all seats have filled up.

Registration for Monday’s RAW should open some time this weekend. SmackDown registration for tonight’s ThunderDome debut also filled up in minutes when registration was opened this past Tuesday night.

#WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #SummerSlam this Sunday. Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #WWERaw! https://t.co/DCxLHsPRxW — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2020

