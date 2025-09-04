The following press release was issued today:

PARAMOUNT PICTURES AND LEGENDARY ENTERTAINMENT STRIKE STRATEGIC THREE-YEAR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL

Partnership to Debut with Legendary and Capcom’s Global Gaming Phenomenon Street Fighter in theaters on October 16, 2026

September 4, 2025 – LOS ANGELES, CA – Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment today announced a new multi-year worldwide film distribution deal. Under the deal, Paramount will market and distribute Legendary-developed and produced theatrical films globally, excluding China, where Legendary East handles all marketing and distribution activities. Legendary’s first film within the distribution deal will be Street Fighter, co-produced by Capcom. The film is currently in production and is based on the hugely popular and successful video game franchise. Filmed for IMAX®, Street Fighter will be released in theaters on October 16, 2026.

Josh Greenstein, Co-Chair of Paramount Pictures and Vice Chair of Platforms, and Dana Goldberg, Co-Chair of Paramount Pictures and Chair of Paramount Television, said: “Legendary has built a reputation for ambitious, globally appealing films, and we’re excited to be partnering with them. Street Fighter is the perfect start to our collaboration, which we believe will be strong and lasting.”

“Partnering with David, Dana and Josh and their teams at Paramount marks an exciting new chapter for Legendary as we continue to pursue a diversified growth strategy—expanding our output, building new franchises, and creating more films for global audiences. This partnership is an extraordinary opportunity, and we look forward to working closely with Paramount on stories that will captivate and inspire moviegoers worldwide,” said Legendary CEO Josh Grode.

Paramount Pictures, a renowned producer and global distributor of filmed entertainment since 1912, brings to the partnership a demonstrated record of delivering global box office successes across a diverse slate of films, including, Top Gun: Maverick, Sonic the Hedgehog, Transformers, Mission: Impossible, A Quiet Place, Smile, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Legendary is known for successfully translating IP with stalwart fan bases into iconic projects that resonate across audiences. Along with films based on original IP, Legendary has a successful track record for adaptations, including leading video game franchises. Recent titles include the mega-successful A Minecraft Movie from Legendary and Warner Bros. Pictures based on the world’s bestselling game of all time starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa; the six Academy Award®-winning Dune and Dune: Part Two, adapted from Frank Herbert’s Hugo-winning epic novel; multiple entries in its cinematic Monsterverse including Godzilla x Kong, as well as Pokémon: Detective Pikachu; and the Enola Holmes franchise.

Warner Bros. will continue to distribute select Legendary franchises including the upcoming Dune: Part Three, currently in production and slated for release in 2026, as well as Godzilla x Kong: Supernova slated for release in 2027 and others.