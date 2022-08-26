Veteran pro-wrestling star and commentator Caprice Coleman recently joined Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things industry-related, including how he’ll be competing for the NWA this weekend at their 74th Anniversary pay-per-view, but will continue to call the action when he’s not in the ring. Coleman also comments on how AEW sees him as a man behind the desk. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls himself the Swiss Army Knife of Pro Wrestling due to his versatility:

“AEW sees me as a commentator for Ring of Honor; the NWA sees me as a wrestler. They both expect a high level from me, and that’s what I want. That’s why I put all these years into it. Some people call me the Swiss Army knife of pro wrestling. That versatility is something I earned.”

Says the ultimate test is staying true to himself:

“The whole thing is consistency and staying with it. If you aren’t true to yourself, you’ll be swayed by anything that is presented to you. I had to buckle in on who I am and who I wanted to represent. Loyalty has been my best friend and worst enemy. But the test is staying true to it.”