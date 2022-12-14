Ring of Honor color-commentator Caprice Coleman recently joined Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably the advice he received from WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross about how he can improve his skills at the commentary position. Check out what JR told Coleman in the highlights below.

On reaching out to Jim Ross for advice:

I actually reached out to JR one time, and he had no clue who I was. It was on Messenger, and I told him I was a commentator and that I want to get better and this, and he sent me a message a couple of days later. He said, ‘Hey, I saw your message. I’m not ignoring you, I’m just very busy,’ and I didn’t expect him to reply at all.

Says Ross gave him great feedback:

Then, he sent me like paragraph after paragraph of things to do to get better. He was like, ‘Broaden your vocabulary, study, know what you’re talking about, know the athletes, know the moves, know this.’ I’m like, you know, if you ask somebody how to get better and they’re the best at it and they tell you and you don’t do it, who’s fault is it?

