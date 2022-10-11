Pro-wrestling commentator Caprice Coleman recently appeared on the Black Rasslin podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including why his chemistry is so good with Ian Riccaboni, why he considers himself and Riccaboni to be a modern-day Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler, and how influential Colt Cabana was to his career. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he feels like he and Ian Riccaboni are a modern-day Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler:

I really feel like [Ian] Riccaboni and I are the modern-day Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler. That’s how I feel like him and I are and the way we can feed off of each other and how we can take it up, we can take it down, we can be serious, we can be funny, you know, and it’s just a vibe that we have… You can’t make chemistry. It just has to be. Either you have it or you don’t, you know?

How helpful Colt Cabana has been for his career:

I rock with Colt [Cabana]. Colt’s my dude. I wouldn’t be on commentary if it wasn’t for Colt. Colt helped me out, Colt has always been a friend. I was on commentary with [Ian] Riccaboni, Colt and me and Colt Cabana wanted to wrestle and Colt said, ‘Caprice, you got it bruh’ and he helped me out man. I ain’t got nothing bad to say about that dude. He’s aight with me. He calls me every now and then, send me stupid texts. But it’s him, you know what I’m saying? That’s Colt man. I love that dude.

