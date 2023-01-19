Last night, AEW held a tribute show for the great Jay Briscoe (full results here) following the decorated ROH Champion’s tragic passing on Tuesday. ROH commentator Caprice Coleman took to Twitter to comment on the show. He writes, “Last night was hard for so many of us but we did it with honor. @IanRiccaboni I’d go to war beside you knowing that we’re both giving it all we’ve got. @TonyKhan thank you for having a real heart with the ability to execute. Yesterday proved @ringofhonor and @AEW are family.”

Last night was hard for so many of us but we did it with honor. @IanRiccaboni I’d go to war beside you knowing that we’re both giving it all we’ve got. @TonyKhan thank you for having a real heart with the ability to execute. Yesterday proved @ringofhonor and @AEW are family. https://t.co/HKVylRA6Kr — ⏳👑Caprice Coleman👑⏳ (@CapriceColeman) January 19, 2023

AEW star and current ROH women’s champion Athena shared a photo on her Twitter indicating that she might be once again chasing Jade Cargill and the TBS championship. Check out the Fallen Goddess’s tweet below.