Captain Insano has made his AEW debut…sort of.

The fictitious character, known from the hit Adam Sandler comedy The Waterboy, appeared in the music video for “A Hand for a Hand,” put out by the AEW tag team champions The Acclaimed on tonight’s Dynamite from Connecticut. Captain Insano is played by current AEW superstar and former world champion, Paul Wight.

#TheAcclaimed drops their latest music video "A Hand For A Hand" RIGHT NOW!

It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yhPIc6XHAD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

AEW filed to trademark the rights for “Captain Insano” many months ago, with the expectation being that he would eventually wrestle in AEW. Wight himself signed with AEW back in 2021, but has only wrestled a handful of matches due to injury. The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens tweeted out a photo with Insano after the music video debuted.