It looks like Paul Wight’s Captain Insano character may be debuting at tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

Captain Insano is the pro wrestler portrayed by Wight in Adam Sandler’s “Waterboy” movie from 1998.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter last night and tweeted a GIF of Sandler’s character commenting on Captain Insano from the film. You can see Khan’s tweet below.

Khan and Wight have talked about bringing Captain Insano to AEW for a while now. The company filed to trademark the name “Captain Insano” back in March 2021, but mainly for video game use.

Wight revealed in a March 2021 interview that someone linked him to the Captain Insano trademark filing, and expressed interest in bringing the character to AEW, joking that he will rip off WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan any chance he can. Wight then joined Miro for a Twitch stream in April 2021 and said Captain Insano “might be coming around again” as Khan was trying to secure the rights to the character, noting that Khan is good friends with one of the writers/creators of Waterboy.

“Tony is trying real hard to try and get the rights to that and do something with it. I told Tony, ‘If you get Captain Insano, I will rock the ever-loving tits off of it.’ I’ll get the red boots and everything, ‘Captain Insano shows no mercy!’ ! It’d be a fun gig to break out Captain Insano every now and again,” Wight told Miro.

Wight then noted in a March 2022 interview that he hoped to debut the Captain Insano character in AEW “in the next couple of months” as Khan had finally secured the rights to the character.

“Tony Khan and I have some pretty fun stuff coming up in the future that he and I put together. We’ve actually secured the rights to Captain Insano, so we are going to break out Captain Insano, [he] will be coming out in the next couple of months. So that’s why I’ve kind of toned down a little bit on the in-ring performing as well,” Wight noted in March of this year.

Finally, Wight discussed Captain Insano this past July and said, “He’ll [Captain Insano] be back. The guy who wrote The Waterboy has approved. Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano. There’s already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We’re doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak. Let’s be honest – I don’t think this character is going to be a killer going out there trying to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. At this point, I think this character is just to have fun. We’ll see how it goes, but for me right now, this is just a chance to have fun with this character and be a bright spot on the show. We’ll see how I’m feeling, and we’ll see how everybody takes off with it.”

You can see Khan’s full tweet below:

