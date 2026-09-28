Cara Noir regained the PROGRESS Men’s World Championship from Malakai Black at Chapter 198: When September Ends in London on Sunday. PROGRESS announced the title change after the September 27 main event at the Electric Ballroom.

Black’s reign lasted three weeks after he defeated Noir in Manchester on September 6. WrestlingHeadlines covered that title change, which ended Noir’s previous reign. Sunday’s rematch returned the belt to Noir.

The result also brought a change for the former champion. PROGRESS shared his post-match announcement that he is going back to the Tommy End name and said End will return at Bonestorm next month. The promotion lists that show for October 25 in Camden.

PROGRESS posted a photograph from the finish, showing Black on the mat as Noir made the cover. Its separate post about End’s announcement is embedded below.

Sources: PROGRESS’s Cara Noir title announcement and its Tommy End announcement.