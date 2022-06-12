All Elite Wrestling has released the card for the latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark: Elevation, that is slated to air this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

Nyla Rose vs. Max the Impaler

The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Warhorse & Danny Adams

Ruby Soho vs. Heidi Howitzer

Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10 vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez vs. Tootie Lynn & Miranda Gordy

Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs Camaro Jackson & SK Bishop

Ortiz vs. Anaya