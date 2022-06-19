All Elite Wrestling has released the card for the latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark: Elevation, which is slated to air this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Max the Impaler & Heidi Howitzer
* Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Anna Jay vs. Rebel
* Tony Nese w/ “Smart” Mark Sterling vs. Warhorse
* Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) vs. Davey Vega & Mat Fichett
* Serena Deeb & ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Heather Reckless & Tootie Lynn
* Ruby Soho vs. Miranda Gordy