The NWA will be presenting their next pay-per-view today as the 73 event will air at 7 pm EST with the price tag of $24.99. Here is the card:
– NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch
– NWA National Championship: Chris Adonis (c) vs. James Storm
– NWA Tag Team Championships: Aron Stevens & Kratos (c) vs. La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666)
– Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae
– NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Chelsea Green
– Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm
– Tyrus, Masked Man, & Jordan Clearwater vs. Da Pope, Odison, & Parrow
– 12-Man Battle Royal to determine NWA National Title number one contender