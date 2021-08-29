The NWA will be presenting their next pay-per-view today as the 73 event will air at 7 pm EST with the price tag of $24.99. Here is the card:

– NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch

– NWA National Championship: Chris Adonis (c) vs. James Storm

– NWA Tag Team Championships: Aron Stevens & Kratos (c) vs. La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666)

– Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae

– NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Chelsea Green

– Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm

– Tyrus, Masked Man, & Jordan Clearwater vs. Da Pope, Odison, & Parrow

– 12-Man Battle Royal to determine NWA National Title number one contender