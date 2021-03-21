The NWA will be presenting their first pay-per-view in over a year later this month as the Back for the Attack event will air on March 21st at 4 pm EST with the price tag of $19.99.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Aron Stevens

Four-Way Match: Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Slice Boogie

#1 Contender’s Match To Determine Challenger To NWA World Women’s Title: Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille

NWA World Television Championship: ‘Da Pope’ Elijah Burke (c) vs. Thom Latimer

Singles Match: Tyrus vs. JR Kratos

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Chris Adonis