The NWA will be presenting their next pay-per-view today as the When Our Shadows Fall event will air at 4 pm EST with the price tag of $19.99. Here is the card:

Trevor Murdoch vs (c) Nick Aldis for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship.

Kamille vs Serena Deeb (of AEW) for the NWA World Women’s Championship.

War Kings vs Chris Adonis and Tom Latimer vs (c) Aron Stevens and (c) Kratos for the NWA Tag Team Championships.

Thunder Rosa and Melina vs Kylie Rae and Taryn Terrell.

Tyrus w/ Austin Idol vs Pope in a non-title Grudge Match, where there must be a winner.

JTG vs Fred Rosser.

The End vs MechaWolf and Bestia 666 (of AAA) vs Marshe Rockett and Slice Boogie vs Sam Rudo (formerly Adonis) and Sal Rinauro in a Fatal Four-Way.