AEW will air their first-ever special on Bleacher Report tonight at 5 PM EST. This is being done to further promote the Revolution pay-per-view event next Sunday on BR Live.

Here is the card:

AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament America Bracket Semi-Final: Riho vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Japan Bracket Final: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Ryo Mizunami