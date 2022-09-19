A new episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup for the show:

*ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Rick Recon, Omar and Boujie.

*Mascara Dorada vs. Serpentico with Luther.

*Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero and Marina Shafir vs. Rebecca Scott.

*The Butcher and The Blade vs. Mike Anthony & Liam Davis.

*Frankie Kazarian vs. Jora Johl.

*Skye Blue vs. Clara Chica Carreras.

*Private Party vs. Dangerkid and Aidden Agro.

*Zack Clayton vs. Conan Lycan.