GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Believe Me event tonight in Atlantic City, NJ at the Showboat. Here is the is card:

*The Briscoes vs. The SAT.

*GCW Ultraviolent Champion Alex Colon vs. Reed Bentley.

*Mascara Dorada vs. Joey Janela.

*John Wayne Murdoch vs. G-Raver.

*Matt Tremont vs. Hoodfoot.