GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Dead On Arrival event tonight in Detroit, Michigan. It will air on FITE TV. Here is the is card:
SLADE vs. Hoodfoot
Shane Mercer vs. AKIRA
Blake Christian vs. Chase Burnett
Ninja Mack vs. Calvin Tankman
Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) vs. Team Horror Slam (Breyer Wellington, Tommy Vendetta, and Malcolm Monroe III)
Alex Shelley vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne
Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Joey Janela and Cole Radrick
GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Alex Colon (c) vs. Dale Patricks