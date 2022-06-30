GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Dead On Arrival event tonight in Detroit, Michigan. It will air on FITE TV. Here is the is card:

SLADE vs. Hoodfoot

Shane Mercer vs. AKIRA

Blake Christian vs. Chase Burnett

Ninja Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) vs. Team Horror Slam (Breyer Wellington, Tommy Vendetta, and Malcolm Monroe III)

Alex Shelley vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne

Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Joey Janela and Cole Radrick

GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Alex Colon (c) vs. Dale Patricks