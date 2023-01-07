MLW is in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday night for an event titled Blood & Thunder that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:
World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. YAMATO
Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K (DragonGate)
National Openweight Championship
Davey Richards (Champion) vs. Johnny Fusion
World Tag Team Championship: Hustle & Power (Champions) vs. Samoan SWAT Team
Real1 vs. Microman
Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane
Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Zoey Skye
Hardcore Match: Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page
Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella
Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy
Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club (Myron Reed & Mr. Thomas)
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Delirious
Sam Adonis
Cesar Duran
The FBI