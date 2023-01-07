MLW is in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday night for an event titled Blood & Thunder that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:

World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. YAMATO

Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K (DragonGate)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (Champion) vs. Johnny Fusion

World Tag Team Championship: Hustle & Power (Champions) vs. Samoan SWAT Team

Real1 vs. Microman

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Zoey Skye

Hardcore Match: Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page

Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella

Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy

Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club (Myron Reed & Mr. Thomas)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Cesar Duran

The FBI