MLW is in Philadelphia on Sunday night for an event titled Fightland that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:
Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka
Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush
Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman
Real 1 vs. Mance Warner
Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club
Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Trish Adora
World Middleweight Championship: Shun Skywalker (c) vs. Lince Dorado
Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI
The debut of Sam Adonis
The debut of Delirious