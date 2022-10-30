MLW is in Philadelphia on Sunday night for an event titled Fightland that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:

Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka

Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Real 1 vs. Mance Warner

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club

Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Trish Adora

World Middleweight Championship: Shun Skywalker (c) vs. Lince Dorado

Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI

The debut of Sam Adonis

The debut of Delirious