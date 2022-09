MLW is in Atlanta, GA on Sunday night for an event titled Super Series that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:

*MLW Champion Hammerston vs. Bandido.

*Willie Mack vs. Jacob Fatu in a Street Fight.

*Laredo Kid & Komander & Microman vs. Gino Medina & Black Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro.

*MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker.

*MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards vs. SB Kento.

*Lady Shani vs. Lady Fammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada – Winner earns MLW Featherweight Championship bout.

*MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. winner of four way.

*Alex Kane’s Peach State Prize Fight.

*Mads Kruger vs. Mance Warner.

*Also advertised are The Samoan SWAT Team and more.